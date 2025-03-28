One of Nigeria’s fastest-growing fintech companies, PalmPay, has unveiled its debit card in partnership with Verve, a local card issuer

The unveiling of PalmPay’s debit card comes amid the clamour by its customers to complement its service

The debit card launch also follows the company’s unveiling of the PalmPay Premium Debit Card for its high-end customers.

PalmPay, one of Africa’s fastest-growing fintech platforms, officially launched its new PalmPay Debit Card in partnership with Verve, Africa’s largest domestic card issuer.

This partnership reflects PalmPay and Verve’s shared commitment to driving financial inclusion by expanding access and delivering greater value across the digital payments ecosystem.

PalmPay partners with Verve on debit card

With over 35 million users and a network of 1.1 million agents and merchants across Nigeria, PalmPay said it is building one of the continent’s most dynamic fintech ecosystems.

The debit card launch, attended by Legit.ng, represents a key milestone in the fintech’s transformation from a mobile wallet and agent network into a comprehensive digital financial services provider.

It offers integrated solutions for payments, savings, credit, insurance, and now, card access.

The PalmPay debit card is seamlessly integrated with the PalmPay wallet, combining the convenience of a traditional bank card with the speed and flexibility of a digital platform, and access to PalmPay’s unique financial ecosystem.

Key Features include:

Zero maintenance fees

Easy in-app application and nationwide delivery

Exclusive cashback and merchant rewards

Full wallet integration, including access to high-yield savings (up to 16% APR, paid daily)

Seamless offline and online payments across the Verve network

The card is accepted at all major payment terminals within Nigeria, offering both debit and contactless options.

With this launch, PalmPay aims to redefine the everyday banking experience - making it more accessible, reliable, and rewarding for its customers.

Palmpay launches Premium Debit card.

Alongside the standard debit card, PalmPay is also rolling out PalmPay Premium, a tailored offering for high-volume users. Benefits include:

A dedicated PalmPay Premium Card

Priority customer support

Higher transaction cashback and savings interest rates

Exclusive merchant rewards and advanced financial tools

This premium service reinforces PalmPay’s commitment to empowering users at every stage of their financial journey - from first-time account holders to high-earning professionals seeking more from their financial tools.

The PalmPay Debit Card was made possible through PalmPay’s strategic partnership with Verve, reinforcing both companies’ shared commitment to inclusive, locally relevant digital banking solutions.

PalmPay promises a seamless transaction

“PalmPay is dedicated to using technology to broaden financial access,” said Chika Nwosu, Managing Director of PalmPay Nigeria.

“This collaboration enables us to offer secure, widely accepted payment cards integrated with the full power of PalmPay’s ecosystem. Together, we’re reshaping how Nigerians experience digital finance.”

From zero-fee transfers and high-yield savings to instant credit, insurance, and now cards, PalmPay is building the financial infrastructure of the future - redefining digital banking to be more personalised, comprehensive and accessible to everyone.

