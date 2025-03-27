A small bag of peppers now costs N110,000 instead of N23,000, and a large bag now costs N260,000 instead of N80,000

Additionally, a bag of tomatoes used to cost N21,000, but today it costs N45,000

A poll conducted in major markets showed that the quantity purchased last month was less expensive than this month

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has 5-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

A large bag of peppers now costs N260,000 instead of N80,000, while a small bag now costs N110,000 instead of N23,000.

In addition, a bag of tomatoes now costs N45,000 instead of N21,000, according to an investigation by Daily Trust.

Customer complained that the basket of pepper, tomato sold in market contains both ripe and unripe. Photo credit: James Marshall

Source: Getty Images

These price increases, which went into effect in March, represent a more than 100% increase from February.

The price of the quantity purchased last month was lower than this month, according to a survey done in major markets in Lagos and Ogun.

Pepper and tomatoes were less expensive last month than this month, according to Abdulahi Yerima Shehu, a pepper vendor at Ogba market. He emphasized that a large bag of pepper now costs N260,000 instead of N80,000.

“The prices of pepper and tomatoes last month are different from this month. It was cheaper last month, I bought the highest bag for N80,000 but now it is N260,000 while the small bag that was sold at N20,000-N23,000 is now N110,000. Also, before I used to buy a big bag of tomatoes for N18,000 -N21,000 but now it is N45,000,” he said.

He said many of his customers have complained over the increase in the cost of pepper, saying,

“My customers have been complaining but I explain to them that pepper is expensive but I assured them that the price will reduce in the next couple of weeks. The market is moving well, even though it is expensive, my customers are trying. I must appreciate them,” he said.

Many farmers are reporting losses, according to Abeokuta pepper vendor Alhaji Bala Yaro, who blamed the rise on improper storage and a shortage of insecticide.

He also mentioned that the cost of tomatoes has gone up from N35,000 to N45,000, and the price of a bag of pepper has gone up from N100,000 to N165,000.

“These are the challenges we are facing, we are pleading with the government to help us,” he said.

Customers have complained over the increase in the cost of pepper. Photo Credit: Tolu Owoeye

Source: Getty Images

Moyosore Salami, a customer, complained that the basket still contains both ripe and unripe items despite the increase.

“It is expensive, especially pepper, tomatoes are still okay cheap. I have issues with Lagos pepper,” she said.

Tomato prices crash across markets

Legit.ng reported that the prices of tomatoes have finally plunged, thanks to the harvest season abundance.

Reports from traders and farmers reveal that the excess tomatoes in the market caused a major crash in prices.

A 50kg basket of tomatoes now sells for as low as N10,000 to N12,000 in some states in Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng