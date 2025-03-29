Global site navigation

Local editions

Naira Appreciates Against Dollar in Official, Black Markets After 4-day Decline
Money

Naira Appreciates Against Dollar in Official, Black Markets After 4-day Decline

by  Victor Enengedi 1 min read

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

The Naira strengthened slightly in the official market on Friday, March 28, 2025, trading at ₦1,536.82 per dollar.

According to data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the currency gained ₦1.84, reflecting a 0.11% increase from the ₦1,538.66 per dollar recorded on Thursday.

Naira edges up in official market
Naira appreciates against dollar in official, black markets after four-day decline
Source: UGC

This rise came after four days of minor declines between Monday and Thursday. On March 24 (Monday), the Naira closed at ₦1,531.19 per dollar, followed by ₦1,532.39 on Tuesday and ₦1,537.62 on Wednesday.

Despite these slight fluctuations, the Naira has remained fairly stable since December 2024, largely due to CBN's efforts to improve transparency in the foreign exchange market.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Black Market Exchange Rate

In the Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market), traders were buying dollars at ₦1,540 and selling at ₦1,550 on Friday, March 28, 2025, based on information from Bureau De Change (BDC) sources.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Victor Enengedi avatar

Victor Enengedi (Business HOD) Victor Enengedi is a trained journalist with over a decade of experience in both print and online media platforms. He holds a degree in History and Diplomatic Studies from Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ogun State. An AFP-certified journalist, he functions as the Head of the Business Desk at Legit. He has also worked as Head of Editorial Operations at Nairametrics. He can be reached via victor.enengedi@corp.legit.ng and +2348063274521.

Tags:
Hot: