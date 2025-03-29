The Naira strengthened slightly in the official market on Friday, March 28, 2025, trading at ₦1,536.82 per dollar.

According to data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the currency gained ₦1.84, reflecting a 0.11% increase from the ₦1,538.66 per dollar recorded on Thursday.

Naira appreciates against dollar in official, black markets after four-day decline

Source: UGC

This rise came after four days of minor declines between Monday and Thursday. On March 24 (Monday), the Naira closed at ₦1,531.19 per dollar, followed by ₦1,532.39 on Tuesday and ₦1,537.62 on Wednesday.

Despite these slight fluctuations, the Naira has remained fairly stable since December 2024, largely due to CBN's efforts to improve transparency in the foreign exchange market.

Black Market Exchange Rate

In the Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market), traders were buying dollars at ₦1,540 and selling at ₦1,550 on Friday, March 28, 2025, based on information from Bureau De Change (BDC) sources.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng