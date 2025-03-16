MTN Nigeria has disclosed plans to build its new headquarters in Eko Atlantic City

MTN Nigeria’s chief executive officer, Karl Toriola, disclosed this during the launch of MyLagosApp in Lagos

He did not give a timeframe or the financial involvement for the new building, but said the company is committed to investing in Lagos

MTN Nigeria has revealed plans to build its new headquarters in Eko Atlantic City, the first telecom company to do so in the fast-growing coastal city.

The Company’s Nigeria Chief Executive Officer, Karl Toriola disclosed this recently.

MTN commits to long-term investment in Lagos

The move places MTN Nigeria alongside major conglomerates, including First Bank, Shell, the Dangote Group, and others among the growing list of firms relocating to the plush city.

Toriola disclosed this during the launch of MyLagosApp, a digital platform to streamline access to essential services in the city.

The MTN boss said beyond connection, the telco was committed to making long-term investments in Lagos.

“As part of this commitment, we have acquired a piece of land in Eko Atlantic City, and we will commence construction once we have gotten the equipment,” Toriola said.

He did not disclose the timeframe or the financials for the new project.

MTN joins other companies in Eko Atlantic City

Eko Atlantic City is built on 10 million square metres of reclaimed land off the Lagos coast and is designed as a self-sustaining metropolis.

The telco's announcement came after First Bank’s groundbreaking event for its new 43-storey building headquarters, Nigeria’s tallest building.

The event was attended by the society’s creme de la creme such as Vice President Kashim Shettima, Aliko Dangote, and Femi Otedola, among other captains of industry.

Dangote Group to relocate to Eko Atlantic City

Also, Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, intends to relocate his industrial empire's headquarters to Lagos' Eko Atlantic City, solidifying the area's rise to prominence as the country's financial centre.

Dangote spoke at the groundbreaking ceremony for FirstBank's new environmentally friendly headquarters. He applauded the bank's ambitious endeavour and referred to his move, Billionaires. Africa reported.

The event signalled the beginning of construction on First Bank's 40-story iconic head office building, which will stand at 252 meters and be the highest in West Africa.

First Bank leads the way

First Bank's leadership in green banking will be strengthened and operational costs will be reduced by the tower's 115,000 square meters of built-up space, which was designed with sustainability in mind.

Constructed on the ground that was once part of the Atlantic Ocean, Eko Atlantic City is quickly becoming the commercial centre of Lagos.

At least 250,000 people are anticipated to live in the neighbourhood, which is designed to endure harsh maritime conditions and can handle 150 thousand commuters per day.

