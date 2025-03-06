The FCCPC has filed charges against MultiChoice Nigeria and its Chief Executive officer John Ugbe

The commission is accusing MultiChoice's decision to implement a price hike despite regulatory directives.

The case is now before the court and FCCPC is considering further enforcement measures, including penalties

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has initiated legal proceedings against MultiChoice Nigeria and its Chief Executive Officer, John Ugbe.

The commission accused the defendants of obstructing a regulatory inquiry and violating directives.

The court case was revealed in a statement by FCCPC Director, Corporate Affairs, Ondaje Ijagwu.

Part of the statement reads:

“Following this blatant disregard for regulatory oversight, the FCCPC has filed charges against MultiChoice Nigeria and John Ugbe at the Federal High Court, Lagos Judicial Division, on three counts of offences under the FCCPA 2018, specifically for willfully obstructing the commission’s inquiry by implementing a price hike contrary to directives (Section 33(4)), impeding the ongoing investigation by ignoring instructions to suspend the hike (Section 110).

“And attempting to mislead the commission by proceeding with the increase without objection (Section 159(2), punishable under Section 159(4)(a) and (b)).

“The commission views MultiChoice’s actions as a deliberate and calculated attempt to undermine regulatory authority, disrupt market fairness, and deny Nigerian consumers the protection afforded under the law.”

The commission stressed that by disregarding its directive and implementing the price hike before appearing before the commission’s investigative hearing on March 6, 2025, MultiChoice had not only flouted regulatory processes but also demonstrated a pattern of conduct that undermines consumer rights and fair competition.

The consumer rights agency further noted that in addition to these legal actions it is reviewing further enforcement measures, including sanctions, penalties, and regulatory interventions, to ensure compliance and accountability, ThisDay reports.

How did FCCPC v Multichoice legal action start?

This legal action follows MultiChoice's announcement on February 24, 2025, of an impending subscription fee increase for its DStv and GOtv packages, slated to take effect from March 1.

The announcement triggered public outcry and prompted the FCCPC to intervene, directing MultiChoice's CEO to appear for an investigative hearing on February 27 and ordering a price hike suspension pending further investigation.

Despite these directives, the FCCPC alleges that MultiChoice Nigeria proceeded with the price increase, before the March 6 investigative hearing, thereby disregarding regulatory oversight and consumer protections under Nigerian law.

Steps to avoid paying new DStv, GOtv subscription prices

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that MultiChoice Nigeria announced that customers of its DStv and GOtv services still have the option to avoid paying the recently adjusted subscription prices.

The company announced that customers who renew their subscriptions before expiry will continue to pay the old rates for a specified period, a move designed to reward customer loyalty and mitigate the impact of the price increase.

Additionally, MultiChoice is offering a Step-Up promotion that allows both active and disconnected DStv and GOtv users to be automatically upgraded to a higher package when they renew on a plan above their current subscription.

