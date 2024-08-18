President Bola Tinubu has commissioned 30 CNG-powered vehicles made by the Innoson Group

The President disclosed that the move is part of the initiative of the government’s initiative to transition to CNG buses

The CNG buses were donated by the Depots and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN) and the NNPC

Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu, has commissioned the first set of 30 compressed natural gas (CNG) buses at the Presidential Villa in Abuja to fulfil his government’s promise to reduce the pain of petrol subsidy removal.

The buses, whose engines can switch between CNG, diesel, and petrol, were built in Innoson Motors' Nnewi factory in Anambra State.

FE takes delivery of 30 CNG buses from Innoson Motors Credit: State House

Source: Facebook

The buses can switch between CNG, diesel and Petrol

Twenty and 10 of the 100-seater buses have hand grips for standing passengers and were purchased by the Depots and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN) and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and donated to the Nigerian government.

President Tinubu thanked the Innoson Group and its Chairman, Innocent Chukwuma, for in-vehicle commissioning to invest in CNG vehicle production, which aligns with the government’s plans.

Tinubu disclosed at the launch that his government is committed to changing lives in the country, stating that CNG is an economic necessity that the country must embrace to reap the benefits of moving from diesel and petrol to a more affordable and greener autogas.

The President assured that using natural gas to power the country’s transport sector would reduce costs, boost productivity and save trillions of naira spent on petrol and diesel imports.

He said:

“If we can enhance our energy competitiveness and bring about transformative changes like this, we will be able to achieve the prosperity we are working hard to accomplish for our people.

The President disclosed that commercial vehicles account for over 80% of Nigeria’s petroleum consumption demand, saying that other countries such as India, which switched to CNG for transport, have been reaping the benefits since 2004.

Reports say the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said the hybrid nature of the Innoson buses reflects the Nigerian government's efforts to move from petrol to CNG.

Tinubu pledges to crash transport costs

The Minister disclosed that the country is gradually transitioning to CNG use by using hybrid buses.

“It is hybrid for now, and we hope that at the end of the day, there will be a complete transition to CNG,” Idris said.

DAPPMAN Chairperson Winifred Akpani declared the group’s support for the government’s commitment to boosting the nation’s transportation system, which she said would lower transportation costs.

According to the DAPPMAN leader, the hybrid buses show the association’s support for Tinubu’s administration’s resolve to address Nigeria’s energy challenges.

This development comes after President Tinubu met with Innoson Group Chairman Innocent Chukwuma at Aso Rock.

Nigerian vehicle manufacturing firm delivers CNG buses to FG

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian government received over 60 hybrid Jet Mover buses from Jet Motor Company, another Indigenous manufacturing firm.

The buses, which run on Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and petrol, were delivered to a team of government officials from the Ministry of Finance and representatives of the Presidential Initiative for Compressed Natural Gas (Pi-CNG) at a ceremony at the company’s plant in Lagos.

Jet Motors was one of the vendors selected for CNG bus delivery under the Pi-CNG initiative.

