Nigeria's export value in Q3 of 2024 was N20,486.39 billion, according to the country's Bureau of Statistics' most current trade data.

According to the survey, Nigeria's total goods trade was worth N35,160.44 billion in Q3 2024.

This is an 81.35% rise over the amount recorded during the same period in 2023 and a 13.26% increase over the value recorded during the preceding quarter.

During the reviewed quarter, exports accounted for 58.27% of overall commerce, valued at N20,486.39 billion.

This highlights a 16.76% rise over the value recorded in Q2 2024 (N17,545.62) and a 98.00% increase over the value recorded in the third quarter of 2023 (N10,346.60).

Nigeria's export trade was dominated by crude oil exports, which accounted for N13,406.37 billion, or 65.44% of total exports, in the third quarter of 2024. Non-crude oil exports, on the other hand, totaled N7,080.02 billion, or 34.56% of total exports, of which N2,501.85 billion, or 12.21% of total exports, came from non-oil products.

According to the most recent report from the National Bureau of Statistics, these are the nations from which Nigeria earned the most money from the sale of its goods.

Spain

Spain is number one on the list of countries Nigeria exported its goods. The country led the list with about 11.07% export contribution for the third quarter to emerge Nigeria top trading partners in Q3 2024.

United States

The US followed immediately after Spain, contributing about 8.25% of the Nigeria total export in third quarter 2024.

France

France is next after the US, with a total contribution of 7.75% share of total export from Nigeria.

Netherlands

Netherlands contributes abut 7% of total expert according to the third quarter foreign trade statistics report released by the NBS.

Italy

Italy comes next with a total contribution of 6.72% to export for third quarter period.

