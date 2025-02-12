Beta Glass Plc marked its 50th anniversary by hosting media representatives at its Agbara plant on February 7, 2025

The visitors toured the upgraded GF1 furnace, which increases daily production by 30 tons and extends its lifespan by up to 10 years

Chief Operations Officer Jagdish Agarwal highlighted the company's progress in operations, innovation, and sustainability

Beta Glass Plc, a member of the Frigoglass Group and the foremost manufacturer of top-quality glass containers in West and Central Africa, welcomed media representatives to its Agbara manufacturing plant in Ogun State on February 7, 2025, in commemoration of its 50th anniversary.

The media tour showcased the Company's strategic investments in innovation, sustainability, and its contributions to Nigeria's economy.

L-R: Jagdish Agarwal, COO; Sharin Sweet, Head of Sales; Alexander Gendis, CEO; Helene Paradisi, CFO; Govind Prasad, Guinea Plant Manager; Gladys Umoh, HR Director, Beta Glass Plc.

During the tour, media representatives explored the recently upgraded and cold-repaired GF1 furnace, which boosts production capacity by 30 tons daily and extends the lifecycle of the furnace by 8 to 10 years, thus strengthening Beta Glass’ competitive edge.

This investment is a testament to Beta Glass' efforts to enhance productivity while supporting long-term operational growth. Additionally, the company's use of up to 50% recycled materials (cullet) in production reinforces its commitment to sustainability and cost efficiency, key drivers of modern business success.

Being awarded a number of certifications like FSSC 22000 for Food Safety and ISO 9001 for quality management emphasises Beta Glass' dedication to maintaining top-quality production standards and aligning with global best practices.

Jadgish Agarwal, Chief Operations Officer, Beta Glass Plc, engaging with media representatives at the Beta Glass Guinea Plant.

Alexander Gendis, Chief Executive Officer of Beta Glass Plc, emphasised:

"This media tour provides a unique opportunity to showcase how innovation, efficiency, and sustainability intersect in our operations, enabling us to deliver exceptional packaging solutions while prioritising environmental stewardship. We believe that transparency and collaboration with the media are key to raising awareness about the role of glass packaging in building a greener and more sustainable environment for future generations."

The media representatives commended Beta Glass' role in driving economic growth, particularly through its partnerships with organisations like Wecyclers and the Food and Beverage Recycling Alliance (FBRA).

These collaborations have enhanced recycling initiatives while building value chains that benefit the environment and the economy.

Govind Prasad, Guinea Plant Manager, Beta Glass Plc engaging the media representatives on the tour of the Beta Glass Guinea Plant.

In his address during the media tour, Jagdish Agarwal, Chief Operations Officer of Beta Glass Plc, emphasised the Company's operational advancements, innovation and sustainability:

"Beta Glass' commitment to operational excellence is evident in the advanced technologies and sustainable practices we employ at our manufacturing plants strategically located in Agbara, Ogun state and Ughelli, Delta state. With these innovative technologies, we are shaping the future of glass container manufacturing while ensuring minimal environmental impact. We are pleased for the media to experience this firsthand while amplifying our strides with key stakeholders."

Sharin Sweet, Head of Sales at Beta Glass Plc, spoke on the Company's customer-focused approach and how the plant's operations align with market demands:

"At Beta Glass, we understand that our customers demand packaging solutions that meet the highest quality standards, and our plants enable us to deliver just that. We believe that the media tour of our Agbara plant showed how Beta Glass combines innovation, top quality and environmental responsibility to meet and exceed expectations. Beta Glass' focus on sustainability has been a key differentiator and an edge, as more of our customers seek partners committed to reducing environmental impact."

Media briefing by the Beta Glass Plc Management Team

The tour concluded with an interactive session, allowing media representatives to engage with the management team of Beta Glass on the Company's impact, challenges, plans for expansion and future growth.

Beta Glass remains a significant player in the region's economic development, expanding its footprint across Africa while championing innovation and sustainability.

To learn more about Beta Glass, visit www.betaglass.com or connect on social media at @betaglass.africa on Instagram and BetaGlass on LinkedIn.

Beta Glass injects N15bn to drive job surge in 5 years

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Beta Glass experienced significant financial growth, reinforced by its strong revenue figures and capital expenditures during a five-year period,

These investments, totalling over N15.3 billion, have been instrumental in upgrading infrastructure, and enhancing production capacity.

The company has been consistently expanding its workforce, thereby contributing to job creation and economic stability.

