Ikeja Electric has announced plans to phase out the Unistar card metre on its networks

The company disclosed that it will no longer support the Unistar card metre and other outdated meters in use

It stated that customers within the Band A network would receive free metre replacement under the MAF initiative

Ikeja Electric has announced that it will no longer support the Unister card metre and other obsolete card metres under the Federal Government Metre Acquisition Fund (MAF) initiative.

The company disclosed this in a public notice on Sunday, February 2, 2025, warning its customers that its technology may no longer support the Unistar card metre and other outdated metres.

Ikeja Electric to replace obsolete metres

According to the electricity company, all eligible Band A customers will get a complimentary metre replacement under the Federal Government/NERC MAF initiative.

A report by the Guardian said that the initiative will ensure continued access to electricity without post-paid billing.

Ikeja Electric asks customers to complete KYCs

The company asked its customers to take advantage of the opportunity as metres installed within 20 days may no longer be available.

It also directed its consumers to complete their SmartKYC registration within 48 hours to avoid service disruption.

The DisCo warned that customers who did not comply will be moved to direct supply due to incompatibility issues.

Ibadan Electric bars recharge below N5,000

A previous report by Legit.ng disclosed a new policy by Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) will prevent low-income earners from enjoying electricity.

The company has barred some customers within its network from recharging below N5,000 for Band A users and N2,000 for others.

Consumers under the DisCo are forces to recharge a maximum of N5,000 and below, if the prefer to pay less.

IBEDC asked customers to settle their outstanding debts to avoid service disruption.

It recently issued a public notice to inform its customers about an update on electricity recharges.

The DisCo stated that the new payment policy applies only to its customers and is already in effect.

Electricity consumers react

The development has led to some consumers protesting the new policy, calling it anti-people and an attempt to deprive them of electricity.

Feelers show that some consumers have adjusted their budgets to align with the new directive, while others have resorted to borrowing to meet their electricity needs.

According to reports, those unable to meet the N5,000 recharge minimum are left without power as the company intensified its efforts to drive revenue.

Meanwhile, some customers also struggle to pay the high electricity bills under the Band A system enforced by the electricity companies

Two DisCos raise Band A tariffs

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kaduna Electric has announced a tariff hike for its customers on Band A feeders from N206.80/Kwh to N209.05, effective July 1, 2024.

The company confirmed the tariff adjustment for A feeders in a statement issued by Abdulazeez Abdullahi, its head of Corporate Communications.

According to a report, the company said the new tariff began on July 1, 2024, affecting prepaid and postpaid consumers.

