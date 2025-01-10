Investment is a crucial decision for anyone, whether young or old, seeking to build wealth for the future.

The wealthiest individuals in the world achieved their success through strategic investments.

Contrary to the popular belief that significant capital is required to start investing, anyone can begin building wealth with as little as N100,000.

Gilbert Ayoola, the General Secretary of the Ibadan Zone Shareholders' Association, told Legit.ng that investing, particularly in the stock market, can be rewarding.

He also offered a word of advice.

Ayoola said:

"For young Nigerians looking to build wealth and secure their financial future towards achieving their objective. Remember that patience, discipline, and continuous learning are key to successful stock market investment."

Imagine investing with N100,000 at the start of 2024. Fast forward to December 31, 204. here is what that initial investment looks like now across different investment options.

Converted to Dollars - N153,420 ($65.17)

At the start of 2024, N100,000 was equivalent to approximately $110, based on the official exchange rate of N907.11/$ as of the close of 2023.

With the naira depreciating by about 41% since then to trade at N1,543.29 on December 30, 2024, the N100,000 kept in USD would be worth about N165,000.

Dangote Cement - N149,700

A N100,000 investment in Dangote Cement stocks at the start of 2024 would be worth about N149,700 as of December 30. This translates to a 49.7% year-to-date return achieved by the stock during the period under consideration.

Ladda Savings (20% Annual Return) - N121,939.10

Investing in Ladda Savings at a 20% per annum interest rate would have grown the initial N100,000 to N121,939.10 by the end of the year.

GTCO Holdings - N140,700

With a 40.7% year-to-date gain as of December 30, 2024, an N100,000 investment in GTCO Holdings at the start of the year would translate to a return of N140,700.

While the stock initially faced headwinds following concerns about the CBN's recapitalization mandate, it has rebounded strongly, reaching a new high of N58.75 shortly before Christmas. GTCO Holdings closed on December 30 with a share price of N57.00.

Locked in Cowrywise - N120,745.09

A lock-in investment with Cowrywise would have yielded a return of N120,745.09 by December 31, 2024.

Treasury Bill (182 days) - N119,561.81

Investing in a 182-day Treasury Bill would have resulted in a return of N119,561.81 after half a year.

Treasury Bill (364 days) - N123,143.93

A 364-day Treasury Bill would have provided a slightly higher return of N123,143.93 after a full year.

Bitcoin (BTC) - N379,587. ($346)

At the start of the year, N100,000 could buy approximately 0.0026 BTC when Bitcoin was priced at $42,280. Fast forward to December 30, with Bitcoin now selling at $84,332, that same 0.0026 BTC is worth about $346. Using the current exchange rate of N1,543.29/$, the N100,000 investment has grown to an impressive N379,587.

MTN Nigeria - N78,712

An investment of N100,000 in MTN Nigeria shares at the beginning of 2024 has dropped to approximately N71,712, reflecting a year-to-date decline of 21.3%.

Ethereum - N241,354.20 ($156.12)

An Ethereum investment would have turned the N100,000 into N241,354.20 ($156.12), marking a solid return in the cryptocurrency space.

Solana - N362,842.90 ($234.70)

A Solana investment would have performed exceptionally well, turning the N100,000 into N362,842.90 ($234.70).

Binance Coin - N380,167.09 ($245.90)

Binance Coin (BNB) would have been one of the top performers, turning N100,000 into N380,167.09 ($245.90).

Nvidia Corporation - N474,804.21 ($307.50)

Nvidia stock would have turned N100,000 into N474,804.21 ($307.50).

UBA (UBA PLC) - N109,677

A N100,000 investment in UBA would have appreciated to N109,677. Its share price rose from N26 to N34.30.

Oando (OandO) - N508,294.93

The biggest earning would have been an investment in Oando. At the start of 2024, Oando's share price was N10.85; by December 31, the share price jumped to N66, representing a 508.29% rise in one year.

This means that a N100,000 investment in Oando at the start of the year would have returned over N508,294.93.

