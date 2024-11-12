The Canadian government has begun a more challenging programme that could disqualify about 67,000 international graduates

The country implemented more rigid work permit rules that became effective this November

Under the new rules, international students must concentrate on a specific field of study to qualify for the country’s post-graduation work permit

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

About 67,000 of the 105,030 international students who got work permits this year may be disqualified under new rules if they studied anything outside designated fields.

The development is due to new regulations for work permits that became effective this November.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government begins tougher immigration rules for international students Credit: Picture alliance/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Canada releases the affected fields of study

A recent report shows that 64% of the 105,030 postgraduate work permits were given to international graduates from colleges, which indicates the number of international graduates who may be disqualified for a work permit this year.

According to reports, Business studies graduates represented 42% of the permits, STEM fields represented about 37%, and computing and IT represented 16%.

Only one per cent of permits were given to graduates in skilled trades.

New PGWP rules require specific fields of study.

Students who apply for or have a study permit before the new rule becomes effective will still be eligible for a Postgraduate Work Permit (PGWP) under the existing regulation.

However, those applying on or after the date will face more demanding requirements, including pursuing specific fields or studies to qualify for the PGWP.

Degree programme graduates are exempt

Graduates from degree programmes offered by universities are exempt from these new restrictions.

Per the guideline, the new students will continue to qualify for the PGWPs for up to three years without meeting any field-specific criteria.

The updated guidelines also stipulate that only students graduating from these areas of study at the college level will be eligible for the work permit.

The change shows the increasing need for international students to carefully consider their study fields to ensure eligibility for work permits in Canada.

Canada restricts permanent residence applications

Legit.ng previously reported that the country's Startup Visa Programme (SUV) has implemented a cap on the annual processing of permanent residence applications, restricting it to a maximum of 10 startups per organisation.

According to IRCC, the change began on April 30, 2024.

The purpose of the new scheme is to reduce backlogs and hasten processing, but it also introduces harsh restrictions that could stall the aspirations of prospective applicants.

Canada reopens 2 programmes for Nigerians

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Canadian government is inviting applications for its Home Child Care Provider Pilot and Home Support Worker Pilot programmes.

These two caregiver programmes offer foreigners, including Nigerians, the opportunity to relocate with their families and obtain permanent residency.

Nigerians interested can start applying on January 1, 2024, at 9 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST).

Source: Legit.ng