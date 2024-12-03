No More $239: Canada Increases Immigration Fee for Temporary Residency, Nigerians Others Affected
- Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has increased the fee for several temporary residency applications
- The changes went into effect on December 1, 2024, and range from 2.80% to 4.69% depending on category
- The changes will affect those returning to Canada after being denied entrance, or applying for a temporary resident visa
The modifications, which vary from 2.80% to 4.69%, will impact anyone applying for a temporary resident visa, returning to Canada after being denied entry, or regaining their temporary resident status.
The changes complement the department's larger initiatives to expedite procedures, clear backlogs, and adapt to the changing demands of immigration services.
The changes complement the department's larger initiatives to expedite procedures, clear backlogs, and adapt to the changing demands of immigration services.
The most recent modifications demonstrate IRCC's continued dedication to adjusting to operational and fiscal difficulties.
Who is affected?
Immigration new Canada highlighted that the changes will affected a number of category:
- Restoration of visitor status has increased by 4.69% and will now cost $239.75 as against the old price of $229.00.
- Restoration of student status increased by 2.84% to $389.75 from $379.00.
- Restoration of workers status increased by 2.80% to $394.75 from $384.00.
- Authorization to return to Canada increased by 4.40% to $479.75 from $459.55.
- Criminal rehabilitation (serious criminality) increased by 4.36% to $1,199.00 from $1,148.87.
- Temporary resident permit increased by 4.34% to $239.75 from $229.77.
- International experience Canada increased by 4.51% to $179.75 from $172.00
Canada increases work hours for Nigerians
Legit.ng reported that eligible overseas students in Canada are now allowed to work off campus up to 24 hours a week, up from 20 hours during the academic year.
According to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Minister Marc Miller, increasing the cap from the previous 20 hours achieves a compromise between providing worthwhile employment options and guaranteeing that students continue to be committed to their education.
According to a report, eligible international students can now work full-time in Canada during summer and winter breaks from school.
