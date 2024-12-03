Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has increased the fee for several temporary residency applications

The changes went into effect on December 1, 2024, and range from 2.80% to 4.69% depending on category

The changes will affect those returning to Canada after being denied entrance, or applying for a temporary resident visa

Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has raised the cost of a number of applications for temporary residency as of December 1, 2024.

The modifications, which vary from 2.80% to 4.69%, will impact anyone applying for a temporary resident visa, returning to Canada after being denied entry, or regaining their temporary resident status.

The changes complement the department's larger initiatives to expedite procedures, clear backlogs, and adapt to the changing demands of immigration services.

The most recent modifications demonstrate IRCC's continued dedication to adjusting to operational and fiscal difficulties.

Who is affected?

Immigration new Canada highlighted that the changes will affected a number of category:

Restoration of visitor status has increased by 4.69% and will now cost $239.75 as against the old price of $229.00.

Restoration of student status increased by 2.84% to $389.75 from $379.00.

Restoration of workers status increased by 2.80% to $394.75 from $384.00.

Authorization to return to Canada increased by 4.40% to $479.75 from $459.55.

Criminal rehabilitation (serious criminality) increased by 4.36% to $1,199.00 from $1,148.87.

Temporary resident permit increased by 4.34% to $239.75 from $229.77.

International experience Canada increased by 4.51% to $179.75 from $172.00

