The Federal Government's move to increase call and internet charges was applauded by FG

Considering that the tariff had been unchanged for years, the decision to raise it came a little late

ATCON President Tony Emoekpere said a 100% tariff rise is also not too great a consideration

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has 5-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

The Federal Government's decision to increase call and data rates and make investments in the industry's infrastructure was applauded by the Association of Telecommunication Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) on Thursday.

The rising operational costs and inflationary pressures have made it difficult for telecommunication companies to sustain quality service. Photo Credit: Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Although the increase was long overdue, ATCON President Tony Emoekpere told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that it was a welcome step forward.

Emoekpere noted that, as already suggested, the rate hike should be imposed in the first quarter of the year so that the Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) may start planning.

Emoekpere noted that, though, the decision to hike the tariff was a little late in arriving, given the fact that the tariff had remained static for years, a 100% tariff rise is also not too great a consideration.

“Like I said, the issue is a work in progress. Although it’s still a bit late considering how many years the tariff has remained stagnant, a 100% hike will not be a big leap.

“However, if the federal government’s decision had been delayed longer than this, a 100 per cent tariff hike would have been a lot worse.

“We (Telcos) will have to see what’s best. We have to look at how well to do this work in development,” the ATCON president said.

Emoekpere asserts that the nation's telecom infrastructure has been successfully vandalized throughout the years due to a lack of proactive protection.

According to him, vandalism would decrease to the bare minimum if the government got involved.

Meanwhile, Dinesh Balsingh, Airtel Nigeria's Chief Executive Officer called on the Nigerian Communications Commission to approve an increase in call and data tariffs.

According to him, the rising operational costs and inflationary pressures in the last 24 months have made it difficult for telecommunication companies to sustain quality service.

Balsingh, in an open letter seen by Legit.ng, expressed concerns that telecom tariffs in Nigeria have remained static for over a decade despite significant increases in operating expenses.

Telcos Seek 100% Increase in Call, Data Tariff

Legit.ng reported that telecommunication operators in Nigeria have asked the Nigerian Communications Commission to approve a 100% increase in tariffs in the first quarter of 2025.

In a proposal submitted to the commission, the telcos said the increase would help address rising operational costs driven by inflation and naira’s devaluation.

The telcos' decision was communicated by Karl Toriola, CEO of MTN Nigeria, while speaking on AriseTV on Thursday, January 2, 2025.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng