Nigeria faces a severe food security crisis, with millions at risk of hunger and malnutrition. Yet smallholder farmers, key to addressing this issue, continue to struggle with post-harvest losses and limited market access.

Bridge Merchant Enterprise, an agritech startup, is tackling these challenges head-on by leveraging technology to create efficient value-chain linkages.

Chinwedu Augustina is bridging the gap between smallholders and the marketplace.

Source: Facebook

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng Nweke Chinwendu Augustina, the founder, shared insights into her business journey, the challenges faced by smallholder farmers, and her vision for the future of agribusiness in Africa.

Post-harvest losses and market inefficiencies

According to Augustina, her inspiration for the company is from firsthand experience with the challenges smallholder farmers face.

Augustina told Legit.ng:

“Bridge Merchant Enterprise is an AgriTech company dedicated to reducing post-harvest waste and improving smallholder farmers' access to markets, storage, and financial services."

“By leveraging technology and value-chain infrastructure, we connect farmers with processors and consumers, ensuring efficiency and sustainability in the agricultural sector.

“During my time in the agricultural sector, I saw how farmers struggled to sell their produce at fair prices due to inadequate storage and poor market linkages. This drove me to create a solution that not only curbs food waste but also increases farmers' income and fosters economic growth in rural communities.”

Finding a solution to agricultural challenges

On Bridge Merchant Enterprise, Augustina explained that it provides a range of services aimed at reducing post-harvest losses and boosting productivity.

She explained:

"Our Startup provides a comprehensive suite of services designed to reduce post-harvest losses and enhance smallholder farmers’ productivity. We connect farmers directly to processors, retailers, and consumers through a tech-driven marketplace, ensuring fair pricing and reduced waste.

"Our storage solutions offer access to small silo warehouses within their locality to extend the shelf life of perishable goods and prevent losses. we facilitate access to credit and financial tools tailored for smallholder farmers, helping them invest in their production and scale operations.

"By leveraging climate smart insights, we provide farmers with real-time market data, weather predictions, and best farming practices to improve yields and efficiency. What sets us apart is our integrated and decentralized approach—we do not just offer one solution but provide a holistic support system that addresses farmers’ challenges from production to distribution. Our market insights, decentralized agent network, and commitment to sustainability ensure we create real, measurable impact.

"The Aladinn app is a market place where agents can sign up, manage farmers on their dashboard and facilitate trades while getting a commission from the trades they facilitated, companies can also see the varieties of produce located cloes to them and make orders."

Chinwedu Augustina(middle) was awarded the first prize by the Global Solutions Initiative because of the Aladinn Project.

Source: Facebook

Overcoming challenges and achieving growth

Since its inception, Bridge Merchant Enterprise has recorded significant growth but not without challenges.

One of the challenges is language barriers, she noted:

“Language barriers have been a major hurdle when entering new farming communities. We overcame this by using an agent model—agents live within or around these communities, understand the local terrain and languages, and help us navigate even areas with security concerns.

Another challenge has been setbacks and failures along the way. “I have learned to navigate through setbacks by reaching out to people, asking for help, and having meaningful conversations with industry experts. There is always help available, and sometimes, just asking solves the problem."

Plans for the future

Augustina envisions scaling the Bridge Merchant Enterprise model across Africa.

She stated:

“The issues we solve are global. Our goal is to reach at least one million smallholder farmers across Africa, significantly reduce post-harvest waste, and create jobs for 100,000 people across the continent.

"The company’s impact aligns with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 1, 2, and 8—No Poverty, Zero Hunger, and Decent Work & Economic Growth. “So far, we’ve reached over 10,000 smallholder farmers and trained more than 1,300 youths as agents, with over 60% being women."

Plans and initiatives

Bridge Merchant Enterprise is developing a new platform aimed at making food more accessible to urban consumers, addressing the high cost of food in city markets.

Augustina explained that the platform will provide real-time updates on food prices across various markets, allowing users to place orders and have them delivered to their homes.

She explained:

"This platform is to make food accessible to people at the comforts of their home, they’d be able to get real time updates on prices of food across various markets. Make order and then get them delivered to them while tracking options are available."

Impact and advice for aspiring entrepreneurs

For aspiring entrepreneurs, the company emphasizes resilience and strategic networking as keys to success.

She said:

"Every single hurdle you face would give way to a better positioning; you just have to go through it.

"You are always one or two person away from the right information also focus on getting your team right that’s the backbone of every startup that went from ideation to greatness."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng