The Debbie Kauna Foundation (DKF) empowered over 700 persons with disabilities in Adamawa through entrepreneurship and digital inclusion

The initiative provided assistive devices, skills training, and startup kits while connecting beneficiaries to microfinance for business growth

Funded by NHF and supported by UN Women, the program promotes gender equality and economic independence for vulnerable communities

The Debbie Kauna Foundation (DKF) has launched an initiative that is transforming lives and fostering inclusion for persons with disabilities in Adamawa State, Nigeria.

Funded by the Nigerian Humanitarian Fund (NHF) and supported by UN Women, the program, themed "Skill Up: Entrepreneurship and Marketable Skills," aims to empower over 700 individuals with disabilities.

The foundation looks forward to imparting more lives in the coming year. Image: X/Debbie Kauna Foundation

Source: Twitter

The project targets both economic independence and gender equality, offering tailored support to women, girls, men, and boys.

Mrs. Sarah Sarki, project manager, highlighted the initiative’s key components, including access to digital resources, distribution of assistive devices, marketable skills training, and connections to microfinance opportunities.

Two digital hubs have been established in Michika and Madagali to provide access to resources for 80 women and girls. Additionally, 220 individuals are receiving customized assistive devices, and 300 people have been trained in entrepreneurial skills and given start-up kits to launch their businesses.

Beneficiaries are also linked with local microfinance banks to secure loans for growing their enterprises.

The program has been hailed as a groundbreaking effort to advance disability inclusion. Mr. Zira Kwaji, chairman of the Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities (JONAPWD) in Michika, described it as a “turning point” for the community.

“This initiative is breaking barriers and offering a brighter future for persons with disabilities,” he said.

Mrs. Glory Jonathan, a facilitator, emphasized the far-reaching impact of entrepreneurship training. “It empowers individuals not only financially but also emotionally, fostering independence and self-worth,” she explained.

Deborah Birdling Bubwa, founder of DKF, expressed gratitude to partners NHF and UN Women while urging beneficiaries to maximize the opportunities provided. She also called on other organizations and government agencies to extend support to vulnerable communities.

This initiative represents more than just a project - it is a movement aimed at reshaping lives and narratives. By championing economic empowerment and digital inclusion, DKF is paving the way for a more equitable society in Adamawa.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng