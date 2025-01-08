Nigerians have been assured by the Federal Government that a new national airline will soon start flights within the nation

The Federal Government has promised Nigerians that a new national air carrier will begin operations in the country soon.

This was revealed by the newly appointed Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Abubakar Kana during the handing over ceremony organised by the ministry.

According to him, his goal is to ensure that a national air carrier is established. He also promised the revamp of airports across the country.

Speaking, Kana, a former Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Defence said that his statement was premised upon President Bola Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda for the aviation sector.

He added that he would give unreserved support to the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo in the actualisation of Nigeria’s national carrier, as well as the upgrade of the airports across Nigeria to international standard.

“Resources are scarce, we need to embrace the private sector to support Nigeria’s Aviation industry “. he added.

Kana maintained that he believed in doing new things and appealed to all the agencies of the ministry to support the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu.

Kana clears air

In another report however, Kana, has clarified the statement he made about the federal government’s plan to revive the national carrier project.

Dr. Kana said he was not mandated to revive the botched Nigeria Air deal with Ethiopian Airlines.

Dr. Kana, in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday, stated,

“Since my inaugural statement on Monday at the handover ceremony, I have been inundated with inquiries about my reference to the revival of the National Carrier Project.

“For the avoidance of doubt, I never said that there is a mandate to revive the botched Nigeria Air deal with Ethiopian Airlines. I received no such instruction.

“I was only referring to the general vision of the Administration to still consider a national carrier project if it is favourable to the country and under the guidance and directives of Mr. President and the Minister of Aviation. I hope this clarifies all the ambiguities surrounding my earlier statement on this issue.”

FG moves to convert two airlines to national carrier

Legit.ng reported that the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has announced plans to convert Arik Air and Aero Contractors into a single national carrier.

This decision comes as both airlines face substantial financial challenges and mounting debt.

Arik Air, once a flagship carrier in Nigeria, has been grappling with financial woes. Similarly, Aero Contractors has struggled to stay afloat amid competitive pressures and a tough economic climate.

