Nigerian banks have sent notices of early closure following the New Year Celebrations on Wednesday, January 1, 2025

One of the banks, Access Bank, notified its customers that it will close its branches early on December 31, 2024, by 2 pm

This follows the announcement of holidays by the Nigerian government for the Christmas and New Year celebrations

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

Nigerian banks have sent notices of early closures to their customers following the New Year Holidays declared by the Nigerian government.

The development comes after the banks sent similar notices for the Christmas and Boxing Day celebrations.

Access, other Nigerian banks to close branches early Credit: Bloomberg/Contributors

Source: Getty Images

Access Bank disclosed in an email seen by Legit.ng to its customers that it will close its branches by 2 pm on December 31, 2024.

Banks notify customers of early closure

Access Bank said other regular banking channels will remain active, but normal banking operations will resume on January 2, 2025.

“We wish to inform you that all our branches nationwide will close early on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, at 2 pm. Regular operations will resume on Thursday, January 2, 2025.

During this period, our digital channel will remain fully accessible for your transactions,” the bank said.

The development comes as Nigerians have reported cash scarcity in ATMs nationwide during Christmas, leaving many stranded.

Access Bank set to enter Moroccan Market

Meanwhile, Access Bank announced plans to begin banking operations in Morocco as part of its expansion plans across Africa.

The move came after Access Bank became the first tier-1 bank to beat the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) minimum capital requirement for banks with international presence.

Reports say the capital raise put the bank's share at N600 billion, representing 20% over the requirement minimum for Nigerian banks with international licenses.

Market value of 8 Nigerian banks Increases by N109bn

Legit.ng earlier reported that data from the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) revealed that eight Nigerian banks' combined market capitalisation surged by N109 billion in a single trading session.

The eight banks include United Bank for Africa (UBA), Zenith Bank PLC, Access Holdings PLC, FBN Holdings PLC, and Fidelity Bank PLC.

Guaranty Trust Holding Company PLC (GTCO) and Sterling Financial Holdings Company PLC are others.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

Source: Legit.ng