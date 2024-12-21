Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering Energy, MSMEs, Technology and the Stock Market.

Dangote Refinery has entered into an agreement with MRS to distribute petrol at a price of N935 per litre through its retail outlets across the country.

The Group's Chief Branding and Communication Officer, Anthony Chiejina, revealed this in a statement issued on Saturday, December 21, 2024.

Dangote urged other oil marketers to collaborate with the company to ensure Nigerians benefit from high-quality petrol at affordable prices. Photo credit - Dangote Group, MRS

Price reduction nationwide

On Thursday, Dangote Refinery reduced the price of petrol for marketers from N970 to N899.50 per litre, aiming to alleviate transportation expenses during the festive season.

The company announced its collaboration with MRS to offer petrol at N935 per litre has commenced in Lagos and will roll out nationwide on Monday.

Aliko Dangote, founder and president/chief executive of the Dangote Group, was quoted as saying in a statement on Saturday:

“To ensure that this price reduction gets to the end consumer, we have signed a partnership with MRS to sell petrol from its retail outlets nationwide at N935 per litre. This price has already commenced in Lagos, and it will be offered nationwide from Monday.”

Dangote urged other oil marketers, including NNPC Retail and others, to collaborate with the company to ensure Nigerians benefit from high-quality petrol at affordable prices.

He emphasized the company's commitment to providing Nigerians with reliable access to petroleum products that benefit their vehicles, health, and finances.

Mr. Dangote also praised President Bola Tinubu for the positive outcomes of the naira-for-crude swap arrangement, which he noted has contributed to reduced petroleum prices in the country.

Additionally, he expressed gratitude to Nigerians for their continued support and acknowledged the government's role in fostering a conducive environment for the growth of the domestic refining sector.

