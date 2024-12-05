To boost local airlines' capacity and provide a seamless flying experience, the NCAA has authorized ten additional planes

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has approved 10 new aircraft to increase local airlines' capacity and guarantee a smooth travel experience for passengers throughout the holiday season.

The NCAA's dedication to safeguarding passenger rights was emphasized by Michael Achimugu, Director of Consumer Protection and Public Affairs. He advised tourists to become aware of their rights and obligations and to notify the NCAA of any infractions or disturbances.

“We are now in the high travel season in the aviation sector, and as you know, there have been a lot of flight disruptions over the year,” Achimugu said.

“Our duty at the NCAA is to sensitize our passengers, because most of the times, when complaints come about these disruptions, it comes from a place of poor knowledge about their rights and responsibilities as air passengers.”

In his speech, Achimugu listed the rights of travelers, such as the right to prompt information, refreshments in the event of delays, and compensation for major flight cancellations.

He also made it clear that airlines are responsible for following rules and paying fair compensation for delays.

“The airlines owe a responsibility to the passengers to, after 30 minutes, provide information, after two hours, provide refreshment. Where the passenger’s flight has been canceled beyond the hours of 10 pm and 4 am, they are entitled to accommodation,” he explained.

The NCAA is hopeful that the ten new aircraft will improve the overall passenger experience and lessen flight disruptions in Nigeria.

The organization is making a concerted effort to address passenger grievances and guarantee adherence to aviation laws.

“There will not be disruptions this festive season, because of the Hon. Minister’s signing of the Cape Town Convention Practice Direction and my DDCA, Capt. Idera, more aircraft are coming into the country,” Achimugu stated. “Recently, there are 10 new aircraft in Nigeria, spread across airlines, Ibom Air, Air Peace, United Nigeria. These have ramped up the fleets in Nigeria, because we have always had capacity problems. But now, we have more planes. The disruptions are going to reduce.”

A bright future for air travel in Nigeria is indicated by the NCAA's aggressive initiatives and dedication to passenger welfare. The agency is well-positioned to play a crucial part in guaranteeing a safe, effective, and passenger-friendly experience as the aviation industry grows.

