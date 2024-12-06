CBN Crashes Dollar For Importers to Clear Goods as Naira Records Massive Gains in 24 Hours
- Barely 24 hours after making the last change, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has again adjusted the FX rate for Customs duty
- CBN crashed the foreign exchange rate for cargo clearance from N1,613.19 per dollar to N1,588.29 amid the massive gains of the naira against the dollar
- Data from the FMDQ Exchange shows that the naira exchanged for N1,567 on Thursday, December 5, 2024
Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has adjusted the foreign exchange rate for importers to clear goods from Nigeria’s air and seaports.
The new development came barely 24 hours after the apex bank made the last adjustment.
CBN reduces the exchange rate for cargo clearance
CBN crashed the foreign exchange rate for cargo clearance from N1,613.19 per dollar to N1,588.29 on Thursday, December 5, 2024, amid the massive gains of the naira against the US greenback.
Information from the Nigeria Customs trade portal shows that importers will pay N75.10 less to clear cargo from Nigeria’s ports.
Naira gains massively across all markets
This move comes as the Nigerian currency, the naira, gained across all exchange rate windows against the dollar on Thursday, December 5, 2024.
Data from the FMDQ Exchange shows that the naira exchanged for N1,567 on Thursday, December 5, 2024, after the CBN introduced the electronic trading scheme.
The naira’s gain represents 2.6% or N41 compared to the N1,698 it traded the previous day.
The naira peaked at N1,681.46 on November 6, 2024, and later reversed its fortunes, gaining N114.45 to close at N1,567 per dollar at the official Nigeria Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM).
CBN introduces new governance system in FX markets
According to reports, dealers quoted the dollar’s spot rates at a high of N1,590 per dollar and a low of N1,565.
The CBN introduced revised market guidelines to strengthen the governance and transparency of Nigeria’s FX market.
The guidelines aim to deepen the FX markets after collapsing them into a single window.
Dollar supply in the official market surges to $43 billion
Legit.ng previously reported that foreign exchange turnover in the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) increased yearly by 61.9% to $43.09 billion in 11 months from $26.6 billion in the same period in 2023.
Data from the FMDQ Exchange on quarterly transactions in the market shows that FX turnover stood at $12.64 billion in the first three months of 2024 and dropped quarterly by 19% to $10.24 billion in the second quarter of 2024.
The downward spiral continued in the third quarter when turnover dropped by 0.87% to $10.15 billion.
Pascal Oparada (Business editor) For over a decade, Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy. He has worked in many media organizations such as Daily Independent, TheNiche newspaper, and the Nigerian Xpress. He is a 2018 PwC Media Excellence Award winner. Email:pascal.oparada@corp.legit.ng