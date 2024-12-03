The Lagos State government has unveiled the Diaspora Real Estate Desk for Nigerians living abroad

The Desk aims to address the unique needs of Nigerians who seek reliable information and professional assistance for property transactions

This initiative underscores Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu's administration's commitment to supporting Nigerians in the diaspora

The Lagos State Government has announced the establishment of a Diaspora Real Estate Desk, a collaborative initiative between the Lagos State Lands Bureau and the Lagos State Office of Diaspora Affairs (LASDA).

This initiative underscores Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu's administration's commitment to supporting Nigerians in the diaspora by providing credible, transparent, and seamless access to real estate services in Lagos.

The Desk Partners Office of Diaspora and Lands Bureau

The Diaspora Real Estate Desk aims to address the unique needs of Nigerians abroad who seek reliable information and professional assistance for property transactions and documentation in Lagos.

Spearheaded by ESV Jermaine Sanwo-Olu, a registered Estate Surveyor and Valuer and the Head of LASDA, in collaboration with Kamar Olowosagun, Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Lands Bureau, the Desk is designed to promote transparency and trust in real estate dealings.

"The Diaspora Real Estate Desk will provide professional guidance, ensuring the diaspora community can confidently invest in Lagos real estate."

Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Lands Bureau Kamal Olowoshago emphasised the initiative's importance in safeguarding diaspora Nigerians from fraudulent real estate practices.

He said:

"With the establishment of the Diaspora Real Estate Desk, our brothers and sisters abroad now have a central and credible point of contact to address their real estate needs.

The move aims to curtail fraud in the system

"This initiative will help prevent them from falling into the wrong hands, ensuring their investments in Lagos are secure and legitimate," he added.

The Diaspora Real Estate Desk's key objectives include providing professional advice and guidance on land acquisition, property development, and documentation.

It is ensuring transparency and credibility in real estate transactions for the diaspora.

Acting as a central resource for Nigerians abroad to connect with Lagos State Government land services.

Contact Information:

For inquiries, diaspora residents can contact the Diaspora Real Estate Desk via:

RealEstate@LagosDiaspora.ng

JSanwoolu@lagosstate.gov.ng

The Lagos State Government encourages all Nigerians abroad to leverage the Diaspora Real Estate Desk as a trusted resource for achieving their real estate aspirations in Lagos.

This initiative reflects the administration's dedication to building bridges between the diaspora community and their home state.

