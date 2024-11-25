NNPC Ltd has expressed readiness to collaborate with stakeholders to revitalise and commercialise Nigerian football like European countries' league

The oil company made the pledge after meeting with the National Sports Commission partners and its partners

NNPC Ltd once ran NNPC FC Warri, a team in the Nigeria National League, before it was disbanded in 1989

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has committed to partnering with key stakeholders in the sports sector to develop and commercialise football in Nigeria.

This pledge was made by Mele Kyari, the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of NNPC Ltd, during a meeting with representatives from the National Sports Commission, the International Management Group (IMG), and Afrosport Network at the NNPC Towers.

In his address to the delegation, NNPC boss said the company is ready to play an important role in revitalising Nigerian football.

Kyari said:

“NNPC will be a key partner in the mission to restore value to our football, reshape it, re-engineer it, and bring joy to our people."

He expressed his excitement that NNPC was seen as a partner in the initiative, adding that football could bring significant benefits to the Nigerian economy and NNPC Ltd.

Tinubu govt plans to commercialise football

Earlier, Alhaji Shehu Dikko, the Chairman of the National Sports Commission and Minister of Sports, stated that football plays a crucial role in the economies of the world's leading footballing nations.

He added that President Bola Tinubu has called for immediate action to revamp the game.

Dikko noted that the multiplier effects of football were enormous and could facilitate the revamp of related industries across the value chain.

On IMG, he explained that the group promotes the English Premier League and have been invited as a technical partner to leverage their experience in the sport.

The Whistler reports that NNPC Ltd previously operated a football club, NNPC FC Warri, which competed in Division One of the former Nigeria National League before being disbanded in 1989.

