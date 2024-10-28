Elon Musk’s Starlink has reportedly suspended sales in three major cities in Nigeria due to the kits’ unavailability

The affected cities include Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt, where new sign-ups have also been paused

The company recently reversed its plan to increase subscription prices in Nigeria after NCC’s intervention

Nigerians living in three major cities of Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt can no longer order Starlink Terminals following the total sell-out of the kits.

Other Nigerian cities where the devices are unavailable are reportedly Benin and Warri in Delta State.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk launched Starlink in Nigeria in 2024 Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Users can still renew subscriptions

The report is linked to the company’s availability map displayed on its website.

Users seeking to purchase the devices were reportedly told they could not do so due to their non-availability.

The development does not affect existing users, as they can continue to renew their subscriptions. However, new sign-ups have been suspended in those cities.

Demand for the satellite-powered internet company has surged since the Elon Musk-owned company officially launched in Nigeria last year.

Starlink terminals sold out

Legit.ng earlier reported that the company’s kits sold out in Zimbabwe a few hours after launching in South Africa.

A report said Nigeria and Zimbabwe are the only African countries where the devices have sold out.

The development came as the company paused its proposed price hikes after the telecom regulator, the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC), ordered the firm to reverse the planned increases.

Telecom operators in Nigeria have criticised the company for disregarding regulatory approvals and went ahead with the increase in subscription prices.

A recent report said that the Space-X company became the third-largest internet provider in Nigeria a few months after launching.

Starlink introduces mini dish in Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that SpaceX is set to launch the much-awaited Starlink mini dish, an innovative gadget that promises to revolutionise internet accessibility, especially in underprivileged areas.

The new product aims to give people in isolated areas—where physical connections are unfeasible and mobile connections only offer restricted bandwidth—access to satellite-based internet service.

The Starlink mini is regarded as a game-changer. It is substantially smaller and more portable than the existing 23.4-inch by 15.07-inch Starlink dish, which measures only 11.4 inches by 9.8 inches.

