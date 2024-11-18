International students in Canada can now work up to 24 hours per week off-campus while their classes are in session

Minister of Immigration said this will give students the option to work without compromising academic outcomes

This also means that students can earn more money without interfering with their class schedules

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has 5-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

Eligible overseas students in Canada are now allowed to work off campus up to 24 hours a week, up from 20 hours during the academic year.

Eligible international students can now work full-time in Canada. Photo Credit: Contributor

Source: UGC

According to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Minister Marc Miller, increasing the cap from the previous 20 hours achieves a compromise between providing worthwhile employment options and guaranteeing that students continue to be committed to their education.

“This change will give students more flexibility to manage their time and gain practical experience,” Miller stated.

What this means

It is now possible for eligible international students to work full-time in Canada during summer and winter breaks from school, according to report.

In addition to improving their financial stability and continuing their education, these changes will give students the chance to earn more money without interfering with their class schedules.

The amended rules in Canada are intended to assist students in better juggling employment and school.

Raising the weekly work restriction to 24 hours allows for more job opportunities while maintaining academic obligations as a top priority and encouraging a sustainable study plan.

Additionally, Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) now requires twice-yearly reports from selected educational institutions.

In order to make sure students fulfill the conditions for a study permit, these reports will confirm their enrollment and academic achievement. The integrity of Canada's International Student Program is upheld by this step.

Additionally, new regulations require consent prior to transferring to a designated learning institution (DLI).

To ensure adherence to permit requirements and uphold academic standards across Canada's educational institutions, international students must apply for a new study permission prior to transferring institutions.

If they fulfill specific requirements, international students in Quebec are permitted to work off campus without a separate work permit.

Students must be enrolled full-time in a secondary vocational training program or a post-secondary vocational, professional, or training program in order to be eligible. A degree, diploma, or certificate must be earned at the end of the course, which must last at least six months.

Canada opens opportunity for caregiver jobs

Legit.ng reported that Canada is encouraging individuals globally to consider caregiver roles as a career path.

A report from Visa Sponsorship Jobs said many caregiver positions in Canada offer visa sponsorships, making it easier for international candidates to apply.

The country’s demand for care workers shows its focus on improving the quality of life of needy individuals.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng