Japan has opened employment opportunities for taxi, bus and drivers willing to emigrate with family

Japan announced an expansion in its Specific Skilled Worker scheme to cover several positions

The job opportunity comes with many benefits as the country faces a declining population as many citizens have aged

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

Japan has opened employment opportunities for job seekers in its transport sector.

The country announced expanding its Specific Skilled Worker (SSW) programme to include several positions, including taxi, bus, and truck drivers.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's government opens job opportunities for drivers Credit: kali9

Source: Getty Images

Japan offers several perks

The development is part of the country’s ongoing effort to address labour shortages. It offers an opportunity for skilled international drivers willing to earn a competitive salary, experience life in Japan, and bring their families along.

The job opportunity comes with many benefits. The country faces a declining population as several citizens have aged, making it more critical for international workers to emigrate to the government.

One benefit is moving to the country with family members, and earnings for international drivers range from $22,000 to $36,000.

Why Japan is offering job opportunities

Japan’s ministries of justice and land, infrastructure, transport, and tourism have begun expanding the SSW scheme to accommodate more transport sector roles and combat labour shortages.

The new inclusion is expected to begin in mid-2025, with official guidelines and recruitment processes starting as early as January 2025.

The initiative aims to welcome skilled international workers, giving them job stability, benefits, and paths for longer-term stays.

According to reports, taxi drivers in Japan earn between $22,000 to $28,000 per annum, with performance bonuses.

Bus drivers in Japan earn between $26,000 and $36,000 annually, and Truck drivers earn between $28,000 and $38,000 annually.

Eligibility criteria for driving jobs in Japan

To qualify for a driver position in Japan as a foreign worker under the SSW program, you must have a valid driver’s license that meets Japan’s requirements.

Pass Skills and Language Tests: This includes a practical driving skills test and a Japanese language proficiency test

Physical and Health Requirements: Clear vision and good physical health are vital due to Japan’s safety standards.

Experience Requirements: Prior driving experience is preferred and may be mandated for specific roles.

Japan invites 820,000 Nigerians, other foreign workers

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Japanese government has disclosed plans to welcome about 820,000 foreign workers in the transportation and logistics sectors over the next five years.

The target is over twofold higher than the previous amount and aims to tackle a critical labour shortage in vital industries in the country.

The government is reportedly driven by a new regulation restricting driver overtime hours. The policy is expected to worsen the existing driver shortfalls.

Source: Legit.ng