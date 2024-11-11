Good News for Passengers as Emirates Enters Codesharing Agreement with Nigerian Airline Air Peace
- Emirates Group entered into new agreements with seven codeshare, interline, and intermodal partners.
- The partners are Air Peace, Avianca, BLADE, ITA Airways, Iceland Air, SNCF Railway, and Viva Aerobus
- This occurred after Emirate group recently announced its best-ever half-year financial performance
The flag carrier of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Emirates Group, said that it has signed new contracts with seven codeshare, interline, and intermodal partners in the first half of 2024.
Emirates stated that Air Peace, Avianca, BLADE, ITA Airways, Iceland Air, SNCF Railway, and Viva Aerobus are among the partner airlines and companies.
According to a BusinessDay report, Emirates recently revealed this in a statement, stating that the codeshare choice is for the company to increase consumer connectivity.
The airline noted that between 1 April and 30 September, 8 aircraft (3 A380s, 5 Boeing 777s) with fully refreshed interiors rolled out of its US$ 4 billion retrofit programme.
The new 4-class Boeing 777, which has a revolutionary 1-2-1 arrangement of lie-flat seats with personal minibars in Business Class and the well-liked Emirates Premium Economy, were among the latest cabin products that Emirates was able to swiftly introduce.
Emirates Group reported its best-ever half-year financial performance in the statement, beating its record profit before tax for the same period last year with a profit before tax of AED 10.4 billion (US$2.8 billion) for the first half of 2024–25.
The UAE corporate income tax, which was implemented in 2023, is being imposed to the Emirates Group for the first time this fiscal year. The Group's profit after tax is AED 9.3 billion (USD 2.5 billion) after deducting the 9% tax charge.
The Group maintained a good EBITDA of AED 20.4 billion (US$ 5.6 billion), which was somewhat less than AED 20.6 billion (US$ 5.6 billion) the previous year, demonstrating its high operating profitability.
Recall that Legit.ngg had reported that Emirate Airlines, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) carrier, flight touched down at Murtala Muhammad International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos on Tuesday, October 1, 2024, two years after it ceased operations in Nigeria due to diplomatic row and trapped forex.
Air Peace, others to commence direct flights to UAE
Legit.ng reported that As Nigerians expect the resumption of Emirates Airlines’ direct flights to Nigeria on October 1, 2024, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has bargained an agreement on reciprocal rights to ensure that Nigerian airlines commence direct flight operations to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
According to a statement by Tunde Moshood, Keymo's special assistant on media and communications, the meeting set the basis for the new Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA) between the two countries.
He disclosed that the agreement would boost collaboration between the two countries and establish guidelines for them.
