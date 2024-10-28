Air Peace has officially reacted to reports that it has increased airfares on all domestic routes by 100%

Various circulated reports had claimed that the new fare will become effective November 1, 2024

The airline has asked customers to rely solely on verified channels for accurate updates and changes

Nigerian airline Air Peace has denied reports that it plans to implement a 100% increase in ticket prices across all domestic routes effective November 1, 2024.

The airline labelled the reports as false, clarifying that no such fare adjustment had been officially announced.

Air Peace Reacts to Reported 100% Increase in Ticket Price from November 1

Rumours had surfaced on social media, accompanied by an image of Air Peace Chairman Allen Onyema and a message allegedly stating that effective 1st November 2024, Air Peace would be adding a 100 per cent increase to their fares across all local routes.”

The message quickly gained traction, leaving many Nigerians concerned, Vanguard reports.

Air Peace clarifies 100% airfare rumours

Reacting, Air Peace took in a statement published to its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, said that the information is false:

The airline’s statement read:

"Our attention has been drawn to reports and images circulating online regarding a purported 100% fare increase by Air Peace Limited.

"We would like to categorically state that this information is false and did not originate from Air Peace. We have not released any official statement regarding a fare increase as described, and any announcements regarding our pricing would only be made through our verified channels below;

"We encourage our valued customers and clients to rely exclusively on our above platforms for accurate updates and information on fares.

Thank you for your continued trust in Air Peace."

Airlines to commence direct flights to UAE

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has agreed on reciprocal rights to ensure that Nigerian airlines commence direct flight operations to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

According to a statement by Tunde Moshood, Keymo's special assistant on media and communications, the meeting set the basis for the new Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA) between the two countries.

He disclosed that the agreement would boost collaboration between the two countries and establish guidelines for them.

