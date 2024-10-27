Guaranty Trust Bank has announced a relief for its customers struggling with carrying out transaction following system upgrade

The bank has decided to open Saturday and Sunday to ensure that its customers to complete their banking transactions

The bank also apologises for the disruptions caused by the recent transition to a new core banking application system

Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) has announced that all branches nationwide will open on Saturday October 26 and Sunday, October 27, 2024.

The decision the banks hopes will offer much-needed relief to customers who have faced banking service transaction challenges following a system upgrade which took place on on Friday, October 11, 2024.

In a message to its customers, GTBank expressed sincere apologies for the disruptions encountered during this transition period.

The message reads:

“Dear Customer, We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience you experienced during our recent transition to a new and robust core banking application system.

"We are also pleased to inform you that all our branches nationwide will be open this weekend.

"We are open this weekend. Saturday, October 26th (9:00am- 2:00pm) Sunday, October 27th (9:00am - 1:00pm)"

Nigerian banks migrate to new core banking system

Legit.ng reported how various financial institutions announced upgrades to their core banking applications, which have affected digital transaction channels.

Sterling Bank, Zenith and Access Bank (later postponed) announced the migration to a new core banking system on different dates.

The core banking application is a backend system that processes daily transactions and posts updates to accounts and other financial records.

In a statement explaining the system upgrade, Abubakar Suleiman, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Sterling Bank, noted that the transition would allow the bank to domesticate its technology costs and reduce the cost of financial inclusion.

Nigerian bank apologises to customers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Unity Bank had resolved the network issues that had affected its customers.

The Africa Association of Professional Freight Forwarders and Logistics of Nigeria released a public statement on the network issues.

The bank has apologised for the inconvenience and announced that regular services have been restored.

To further address the challenge, the bank has decided to open during weekends to alleviate customers' difficulties and provide additional support.

