MultiChoice Nigeria has renamed its SuperSport channels on DStv and also GOtv for its viewers

The changes see SuperSport Select becoming SuperSport Africa, among other changes announced

DSTV, GOtv remains one of the most sought-after pay-TV services due to its premium entertainment and sports channels

MultiChoice Nigeria, a leading pay-TV provider, has rebranded its SuperSport variety channels on DStv and GOtv platforms.

In a statement released, Multichoice said that the changes took effect starting Wednesday, October 9, 2024.

DSTV supersport changes

The highlight of the rebranding includes renaming the current SuperSport Select Channel to SuperSport Africa.

A new channel named SuperSport Action has been introduced, offering a broader spectrum of sports content, including UFC matches and additional Champions League games.

Under the revamped structure, the distribution of GOtv packages will see SuperSport Africa replacing Select 2 (Channel 64) on GOtv Jinja and GOtv Jolli packages.

On the GOtv Max package, SuperSport Africa and SuperSport Africa 2 will replace Select 1 and Select 2 (Channels 63 and 64).

Meanwhile, SuperSport Action will replace Select 3 (Channel 69) on GOtv Supa and SupaPlus bouquets.

Multichoice speaks on new changes

Speaking on the changes, Tope Oshunkeye, Executive Head of Marketing at MultiChoice West Africa, said:

"The channel revamp is part of our ongoing efforts to enhance our sports offering and provide customers with more unbeatable sports content that resonates with them.

The new channels will feature the latest sports action from across the globe, tailored specifically for the African viewer, including local boxing, UFC events, comprehensive analysis, and a variety of engaging content."

He promised that the company would continue to provide premium services.

He added:

"We remain committed to delivering the best sporting action to our customers and continuously look for ways to delight them with more choice, exciting live content, and great value."

"To access the new channels, subscribers are encouraged to subscribe, reconnect, or upgrade using the MyGOtv App or by dialing *288#. They can also utilize the GOtv Stream app for viewing their favorite sports programs on the go."

DSTV subscriber shares experience

Legit.ng earlier reported that a DSTV user narrated how his friend switched back to DSTV after trying different TV plans.

In a video clip, he explained that his friend had signed up for Max Pro but was disappointed when he couldn't show football matches like DSTV.

Eventually, his friend returned to DSTV to enjoy live football fully and get the best value for his subscription.

