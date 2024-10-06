Multichoice has decided to raise the subscription prices of DSTV packages in two African countries

The new subscription prices reflect an increase of up to 6% in Uganda and 4.6% in Kenya for most packages

DSTV remains one of the most sought-after pay-TV services due to its premium entertainment and sports channels

MultiChoice, the parent company of DStv and GOtv, has announced a price hike for its subscription packages in Kenya and Uganda.

In Uganda, the new prices kicked off on October 1, 2024, while the Kenya new subscription prices will start on November 1, 2024.

Multichoice increases subscription packages

According to Businessdailyafrica, Kenyans will pay up to Sh500 starting next month(November), which is about N6,322.

Consumers on the DStv Premium package will face the sharpest increase and will pay Sh11,000(N139,087.60), marking a 4.7% rise from the current Sh10,500(N132,765).

Also, Kenyans on the Compact Plus will fork out Sh6,800(N85,981) from the current Sh6,500(N82,188), representing a 4.6% jump.

Message to customers reads:

“We would like to inform you that MultiChoice will be making adjustments to some of its DStv subscription prices effective November 1, 2024."

New DStv, Gotv fees in Uganda

Similarly, Multichoice has started implementing new subscription fees for DStv and GOtv packages in Uganda.

A report from the Independent said that subscription tariff increase ranges between 2.9% and 6%.

Customers on the DStv Premium plan, which offers over 170 channels, will now pay Shs 300,000(N133,442.49), up from Shs 290,000(N128,994), reflecting a 3.4% increase.

DStv Compact Plus subscribers will see a 2.9% rise in fees, from Shs 170,000(N75,617.41) to Shs 175,000(N77,841.45)

For GOtv subscribers, customers on the GOtv Supa plan will face a 2.8% increase, with prices moving from Shs 69,000(N30,691.77) to Shs 71,000(N31,581.39). \

GOtv Plus customers will experience a 6% hike, increasing their subscription fee from Shs 33,000(N14,678.67) to Shs 35,000(N15,568.29).

No worries yet for Nigerians

There are no changes in Nigerian DStv and GOtv subscription prices.

Nigeria also remains one of Africa's most affordable countries for premium entertainment.

Here is a breakdown of current DSTV prices in Nigeria

Premium: N37,000

Compact Plus: N25,000

Compact: N15,700

Confam: N9,300

Yanga: N5,100

Padi: N3,600

HDPVR Access Service: N5,000

Access Fees: N5,000

XtraView: N5,000

DSTV subscriber shares experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a DSTV user narrated how his friend switched back to DSTV after trying different TV plans.

In a video clip, he explained that his friend had signed up for Max Pro but was disappointed when he couldn't show football matches like DSTV.

Eventually, his friend returned to DSTV to enjoy live football fully and get the best value for his subscription.

