Beta Glass Plc, a member of the Frigoglass Group and the leading manufacturer of top-quality glass packaging solutions, crowns, and crates in West and Central Africa, announces the appointment of Mr. Denis Simonin to its Board of Directors.

Mr Simonin's appointment was disclosed in a press statement issued by the company.

Mr. Simonin is a highly experienced international executive with a long track record of significant achievements and expertise in the glass and construction industries.

Over the past 31 years, he has held various leadership roles at Saint-Gobain, including Managing Director for glass packaging divisions in Sub-Saharan Africa, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, and the USA, fostering growth and expanding operations.

At Etex, where he served as Country Manager for Nigeria, he led business growth in ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States), building strategic partnerships and significantly increasing sales and profitability.

Given his unique combination of industry expertise, executive experience across various functional areas, and tenures across Sub-Saharan African countries, Mr. Simonin is well-equipped to contribute to the continued success and further growth of Beta Glass.

Dr. Vitus Chidiebere Ezinwa, Chairman, Board of Directors, Beta Glass Plc, warmly welcomed Mr. Simonin, stating:

“We are delighted to have Denis Simonin join the Board of Directors at Beta Glass."

"With his extensive experience in the glass industry, proven operational expertise, and unwavering commitment to sustainability, he is an invaluable addition to our Board.

"As we strive to enhance performance, drive excellence in quality, and expand our reach in West and Central Africa, we look forward to the fresh perspectives and dynamic energy he will bring to our team.”

Beta Glass remains committed to unparalleled excellence in the glass manufacturing industry, continually innovating and upholding the highest standards of sustainability and quality.

