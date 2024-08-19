The Africa Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has announced the release of an Extended Play EP, One Drum

The bank announced its Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX) initiative, which is a collaborative venture

The initiative is a collaborative masterpiece that bridges cultures and genres, celebrating the rich musical heritage of Africa and its diaspora

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), through its Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX) programme, has announced the release of the much-anticipated Extended Play (EP) One Drum.

Oscar Mdlongwa, popularly known as Oskido, made this known in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday, August 16, 2024, in Lagos.

Africa Export Bank announces new initiative to support African acts Credit: Afreximbank

Source: Original

One Drum parades an array of artists

One Drum is a collaborative masterpiece that bridges cultures and genres, celebrating the rich musical heritage of Africa and its diaspora.

The EP is produced by legendary producers Oskido and Commissioner Gordon Williams.

Mdlongwa, one of the founders of Legend Live and one of the producers of the One Drum EP, said the EP's collaborations make it a masterpiece.

The EP brings together diverse artists, celebrating Africa’s rich musical heritage and deep-rooted connections across the diaspora to support the commercialisation of IP assets.

The investment is under the auspices of CANEX Creations Incorporated, an intellectual property holding company established by Afreximbank to support commercialising IP assets in Global Africa.

Lists of artists on the project

“As the rave scene in West Africa grows, Afro Wave emerges as the perfect anthem for this vibrant movement."

The single, a collaboration between South Africa’s Scorpion Kings (Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa) and the legendary Oskido, features powerful vocals from Tman Xpress and Phila Dloz, along with the iconic Brazilian Bloc-Afro band Olodum.

“Together, they blend Afro-house with Amapiano beats and isiZulu lyrics, creating a sound that is innovative and deeply rooted in African traditions.

“Afro Wave is the first single from the forthcoming One Drum EP, which includes features by Chinedu Okoli (Flavour) from Nigeria, Olodum from Brazil, and Oskido from South Africa.

“Other artists on the EP are Sofiya Nzau from Kenya, Gordon Williams, Stephen Marley, YG Marley, and Jo Mersa Marley from Jamaica,” he said.

Mdlongwa said the One Music EP is more than ordinary music.

“It is more than just music; it’s a celebration of the cultural bonds that unite Africa and its diaspora, shaped by our shared history and the enduring legacy of the trans-Atlantic slave trade.

“The EP resonates with rhythms that have travelled across continents from the global sounds of Afrobeats and Amapiano to the vibrant drums of Brazil to the soul-stirring Reggae of the Caribbean,” he said.

2.2bn Afreximbank loan Lifts Nigeria’s external reserve

Legit.ng earlier reported that foreign exchange reserves increased to $33.042 billion as of January 3, 2024, according to data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). This is up from $32.912 billion on Friday, the final trading day 2023.

According to a BusinessDay report, this coincides with the reception of the African Import-Export Bank (Afreximbank) loan announcement, which has helped boost reserves.

Recall Punch reported that the federal government received a $2.25 billion foreign exchange support facility from the Afreximbank.

Source: Legit.ng