Dangote Cement has opened its doors to Nigerian students, offering them practical experience in industrial operations

The first set of internship offers has already been announced, with expectations for more to follow

During the program, interns will benefit from mentorship, workshops, and seminars to enhance their professional growth

Dave Ibemere, a journalist at Legit.ng, has been reporting on business for over ten years. He has deep knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stock market, and general market trends.

Dangote Cement Plc, one of Africa’s leading cement producers, has launched a Student Industrial Internship Scheme.

The scheme will helped hands-on industry experience to tertiary institutions students across Nigeria.

Dangote Cement gives industrial experience to Nigerian students Photo credit:VioletaStoimenova

Source: Getty Images

The scheme, according to Tunde Mabogunje, the Dangote Cement Lagos Regional Sales Director, offers a unique opportunity for engineering students to apply the knowledge they’ve gained in classrooms and laboratories to real-world situations

Dangote cement internship opportunity

Speaking at the induction of the first set of beneficiaries from Yaba College of Technology Mabogunje said the programme has been designed to to provide practical and hand on the job experience for excellent engineering students.

He explained that the scheme is part of Dangote Cement’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). The Sun Reports.

Mobogunje said:

"We are launching this phase of the scheme in Lagos and Kano States, involving a total of 20 students—10 selected from each state. To choose the interns, we reached out to Yaba College of Technology and Kano Polytechnic, requesting a list of the top-performing students in Building Studies.

"Our goal is to train these selected students on the correct application of cement, specifically Dangote Cement, in line with the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) guidelines. The interns will be deployed to various building project sites, where they will be monitored by technical officers from Dangote Cement."

Dangote cement promises

The Dangote Cement boss also said that the company hold strong belief that acquisition of vocational and technical skills is vital to the wellbeing of any sector in particular and the economy as a whole.

He added:

"Vocational and technical skills are crucial for growth, but their shortage has hindered the building sector. This internship program is a timely step to bridge that gap, giving trainees practical experience to become well-rounded professionals.

"At Dangote Group, we’re committed to equipping young Nigerians with essential skills. We’ve recruited and trained engineering graduates to fill gaps in our plants, and they’ve excelled in their roles across our facilities.

"For our refinery and fertilizer plants, we sent hundreds of engineering graduates abroad for training, and they’re now leading operations and training others.

"We also provide vocational training in our host communities, recognizing that the quality of today’s youth shapes tomorrow’s society. Investing in their skills will yield lasting benefits."

