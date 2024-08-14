The federal government wants more vehicles running on compressed natural gas (CNG) for transportation

To achieve this aim and promote economic growth, the government is buying from local manufacturers instead of importing

Days after taking delivery of Innoson Motors vehicles, Jet Motor Company has also delivered the federal government’s CNG bus orders

The federal government of Nigeria continues its push for increased use of compressed natural gas (CNG) in transportation and is working with local automobile manufacturers.

Jet Motor Company is the latest company to have benefited from the CNG push initiative as it delivered 68 hybrid Jet Mover buses to the federal government for the Ministry of Finance.

Punch reports that the buses operate on compressed natural gas and premium motor spirit(petrol) and are expected to provide affordable and comfortable transportation for Nigerians.

The handover ceremony held at Jet Motor Company’s plant in Ajah, Lagos state.

FG takes delivery of buses, shares observation

Speaking on behalf of the ministry, Dimas Hamidu, the technical assistant to the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Finance, said the vehicles are of good quality.

Her words:

“I am pleased with what I’ve seen here. This will significantly help alleviate the pain and suffering caused by the removal of the fuel subsidy.

“I visited earlier with the Minister of Finance, and we toured the plant. The minister even drove one of the vehicles and was very impressed.”

He also mentioned that the federal government had awarded contracts to various companies for the delivery of CNG vehicles, each responsible for providing a specific number of units.

FG buys CNG buses from Innosson motors

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu commissioned the CNG buses manufactured by Innoson Motors on Monday at the Villa in Abuja.

The buses, numbering 20, are said to be the first batch, with more expected in the weeks ahead.

The chairman and chief executive officer of Innoson Motors, Chief Innocent, has pledged that CNG vehicles will soon be on the roads in many cities across the federation to help alleviate the country's transportation challenges.

