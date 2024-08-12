NASENI is offering Uber, bolt drivers a chance to convert their vehicles at a 50% discount to run cheaper fuel alternative

The service can only be accessed if the driver apply to convert through the newly launched MY-CNG App

The initiative is expected to reduce transportation costs by up to 70% and provide 40% savings for the drivers

The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) has announced a new initiative aimed at promoting the adoption of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) as a vehicle fuel in Nigeria.

NASENI offers discount to Nigerians to convert vehicles Photo credit: Chatchawal

Source: Getty Images

CNG conversion in Nigeria

Khalil Halilu, the Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NASENI revealed that the agency is ready to provide a 50% discount to ride hailing drivers who opt to convert their vehicles using the newly launched MY-CNG App.

He made the announcement during the launch of the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative’s Conversion Incentive Programme for the rideshare sector in Abuja, Punch reports.

His words:

"A little over two months ago, we commissioned this all-in-one CNG facility in partnership with Portland and Dana Motors,.

"The Conversion Incentive Programme, targeting rideshare services such as Uber and Bolt, offers a substantial discount to drivers who enroll and utilize the newly launched MY-CNG App."

Highlighting the benefits of CNG as a cleaner and more cost-effective fuel option, Halilu said that the CNG initiative has the potential savings of up to 70% in transportation costs and 40% for car owners.

He stressed that this initiative addresses current economic challenges, providing a practical solution to reduce living costs for Nigerians.

MY-CNG App

Legit.ng had earlier reported that on Saturday, August 10, 2024, the Nigerian government launched an application to provide easy access to nationwide compressed natural gas (CNG) filling stations.

The application, Rideshare Conversion Incentive Programme and My CNG was developed by the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas (Pi-CNG) in line with the Nigerian government's plans to provide cheaper fuel to Nigerians.

Nigerians rush to location for free conversion

Legit.ng earlier reported that more Nigerians are rushing to convert their vehicles from petrol and diesel to compressed natural gas (CNG).

The federal government has made the service free and subsidised for commercial vehicles and inaugurated several centers nationwide.

Legit.ng understands that conversion centers nationwide are witnessing increasing demand from vehicle owners.

