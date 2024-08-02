Spiro, an electric vehicle manufacturing company, has announced plans to begin operations in Nigeria

The company disclosed that it will establish plants in eight Nigerian cities to boost its production

Spiro’s model is centred around battery swapping, letting riders use its swapping stations, fast and slow chargers

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

The Nigerian auto industry received one more challenge as Africa’s largest electric vehicle (EV) maker, Spiro, announced plans to launch operations in the country.

The expansion marks a critical moment in the electric mobility sector in Nigeria’s economy.

After Innoson and Dangote, another firm sets up a vehicle assembly plant in Nigeria Credit: Spiro/Monty Rakusen

Source: Getty Images

Spiro aims to reduce carbon emissions in Africa

Spiro’s expansion into Africa’s largest economy will see it set up shops in about eight Nigerian cities, including Abeokuta, Ibadan, Lagos, and Abuja.

The effort aims to boost Nigeria's mobility and sustainability, reduce carbon emissions, promote environmental sustainability, and enhance the quality of life for Nigerians.

According to reports, greenhouse emissions from transportation are growing at an alarming rate in Africa, reaching as high as seven per cent annually. Air pollution is the second biggest killer on the continent.

The report said that over one million people die prematurely from air pollution in Africa annually.

Spiro offers battery-swapping options

Spiro’s model is centred around battery swapping. Riders can use its swapping stations, fast and slow chargers, and home charging solutions, which are flexible to ensure energy delivery when needed.

Spiro’s riding experience is equipped with state-of-the-art (SoC) technology, offering an efficient and environmentally friendly mode of transport.

The EV firm’s expansion is supported by strategic partnerships that have increased the growth of its charging network.

The company also announced strategic partnerships with Max, Dot, and Onocon, which share its vision for a cleaner and healthier environment.

More companies set up vehicle plants

The development comes as another vehicle assembly plant in the South East, ROXETTES Motors, is set to start rolling out vehicles in Abia State before the end of October this year.

ROXETTES Motors chief executive officer Kaycee Orji disclosed this during a meeting with the Abia state governor, Alex Otti, saying the vehicle assembling plant is almost concluded.

Innoson sets up shop in Rivers state

Also, Nigeria’s indigenous auto manufacturing firm, Innoson, plans to build a vehicle manufacturing facility in Rivers State, as disclosed by Innocent Chukwuma, the chairman of Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company Limited. Read

As per Chukwuma’s proposal letter dated June 7, 2024, made available to journalists and written to Sim Fubara, the governor of Rivers State, the move signifies a noteworthy extension of the company's operations in the south-south region of Nigeria.

He emphasized the significance of Opobo Kingdom's geographic location and historical background, pointing out that the company's goal of advancing the local industry and fostering socio-economic development across the country is perfectly aligned with the establishment of the manufacturing plant.

Another Nigerian firm begins vehicle assembly plant

Legit.ng earlier announced that Lanre Shittu Auto Assembly plant has begun operations in Nigeria to produce and convert petrol- and diesel-powered engines into natural compressed gas (CNG).

The company’s Lagos plant also wants to assemble electric vehicles.

Recently, the director general of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Joseph Osanipin, visited the Lagos plant and expressed satisfaction with the state of the plant and its volume of work.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

Source: Legit.ng