Global site navigation

Local editions

Another Vehicle Manufacturing Company Begins Operations in Nigeria to Rival Innoson, Others
Industry

Another Vehicle Manufacturing Company Begins Operations in Nigeria to Rival Innoson, Others

by  Pascal Oparada 3 min read
  • Spiro, an electric vehicle manufacturing company, has announced plans to begin operations in Nigeria
  • The company disclosed that it will establish plants in eight Nigerian cities to boost its production
  • Spiro’s model is centred around battery swapping, letting riders use its swapping stations, fast and slow chargers

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

The Nigerian auto industry received one more challenge as Africa’s largest electric vehicle (EV) maker, Spiro, announced plans to launch operations in the country.

The expansion marks a critical moment in the electric mobility sector in Nigeria’s economy.

Innosson, Dangote, Spiro sets up electric vehicle plant in Nigeria
After Innoson and Dangote, another firm sets up a vehicle assembly plant in Nigeria Credit: Spiro/Monty Rakusen
Source: Getty Images

Spiro aims to reduce carbon emissions in Africa

Spiro’s expansion into Africa’s largest economy will see it set up shops in about eight Nigerian cities, including Abeokuta, Ibadan, Lagos, and Abuja.

Read also

Nigeria signs $118 billion deal to boost power supply across the country

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The effort aims to boost Nigeria's mobility and sustainability, reduce carbon emissions, promote environmental sustainability, and enhance the quality of life for Nigerians.

According to reports, greenhouse emissions from transportation are growing at an alarming rate in Africa, reaching as high as seven per cent annually. Air pollution is the second biggest killer on the continent.

The report said that over one million people die prematurely from air pollution in Africa annually.

Spiro offers battery-swapping options

Spiro’s model is centred around battery swapping. Riders can use its swapping stations, fast and slow chargers, and home charging solutions, which are flexible to ensure energy delivery when needed.

Spiro’s riding experience is equipped with state-of-the-art (SoC) technology, offering an efficient and environmentally friendly mode of transport.

The EV firm’s expansion is supported by strategic partnerships that have increased the growth of its charging network.

Read also

Keyamo finally explains eeason Air Peace, Max Air, other airlines charge high airfares

The company also announced strategic partnerships with Max, Dot, and Onocon, which share its vision for a cleaner and healthier environment.

More companies set up vehicle plants

The development comes as another vehicle assembly plant in the South East, ROXETTES Motors, is set to start rolling out vehicles in Abia State before the end of October this year. 

ROXETTES Motors chief executive officer Kaycee Orji disclosed this during a meeting with the Abia state governor, Alex Otti, saying the vehicle assembling plant is almost concluded.

Innoson sets up shop in Rivers state

Also, Nigeria’s indigenous auto manufacturing firm, Innoson, plans to build a vehicle manufacturing facility in Rivers State, as disclosed by Innocent Chukwuma, the chairman of Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company Limited. Read 

As per Chukwuma’s proposal letter dated June 7, 2024, made available to journalists and written to Sim Fubara, the governor of Rivers State, the move signifies a noteworthy extension of the company's operations in the south-south region of Nigeria.

Read also

Air Peace, Rano Air, others to crash fares as FG suspends 800% increase in flight charges

He emphasized the significance of Opobo Kingdom's geographic location and historical background, pointing out that the company's goal of advancing the local industry and fostering socio-economic development across the country is perfectly aligned with the establishment of the manufacturing plant. 

Another Nigerian firm begins vehicle assembly plant

Legit.ng earlier announced that Lanre Shittu Auto Assembly plant has begun operations in Nigeria to produce and convert petrol- and diesel-powered engines into natural compressed gas (CNG).

The company’s Lagos plant also wants to assemble electric vehicles.

Recently, the director general of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Joseph Osanipin, visited the Lagos plant and expressed satisfaction with the state of the plant and its volume of work.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Pascal Oparada avatar

Pascal Oparada (Business editor) Pascal Oparada is a Mass Communications Graduate from Yaba College of Technology with over 10 years of experience in journalism. He has worked in reputable media organizations such as Daily Independent, TheNiche newspaper, and the Nigerian Xpress. He is a 2018 PwC Media Excellence Award winner. Email:pascal.oparada@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Hot: