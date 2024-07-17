The NCS has warned the public against fraudsters impersonating the agency on social media to advertise recruitment and auctions

The service reiterated that verified information can be gotten from its website and other official social media handles

It advised the public to report any suspicious activity to the nearest customs office or through its official communication channels

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering Energy, MSMEs, Technology and the stock market.

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has cautioned the public about scammers posing as the agency on social media.

Abdullahi Maiwada, its national public relations officer, gave the warning in a statement titled, "Public awareness against fraudsters impersonating Nigeria Customs Service on social media platforms."

Nigeria customs asks Nigerians to beware of scammers. Photo credit - istock, NCS

Source: UGC

It would be recalled that earlier this year, Legit.ng reported that the NCS had resumed the electronic auctioning of abandoned and seized cars and other goods that have overstayed in the ports.

Customs auction not via social media

But in its statement, the service noted that the impostors advertise fake auctions and deceitful recruitment schemes.

Maiwada stated that fraudulent groups are targeting unsuspecting people on social media, falsely claiming to be associated with the Nigeria Customs Service for auctions and recruitment.

He mentioned that these scammers take advantage of the public's trust and lack of awareness, advertising fake auctions and bogus recruitment drives as if the service officially sanctioned them.

Maiwada said:

“The service wishes to clarify that auctions of seized/overtime goods are never conducted via any social media platform.

“Any such claims on social media should be treated as fraudulent and promptly reported.”

The NCS stated that there is a standard operating procedure (SOP) for disposing of all seized or overtime goods, as outlined in the Nigeria Customs Service Act, 2023.

Maiwada stressed that the sole official portal for e-auctions within the NCS is auction.nigeriatradehub.gov.ng.

He also urged the public to verify information exclusively through the official NCS website, customs.gov.ng.

The statement added:

“Additionally, you can contact our help desk lines through – 07037891156, 0201889889, and 02018898888. You can also reach out to NCS formations nationwide.

“Furthermore, our trusted official social media hubs for reliable, accurate and timely updates about NCS are as follows: Facebook: CustomsNG, X (Formerly known as Twitter): @CustomsNG, TikTok: @Nigeria_Customs, Instagram: Official_CustomsNG, Threads: Official_CustomsNG, WhatsApp Channel: Nigeria Customs Service, Youtube: NCBN Media House.”

The NCS advised that any suspicious activities be reported to the nearest customs office or through its official communication channels for prompt assistance.

Recently, the customs launched a thorough verification exercise to identify private aircraft improperly imported without required documentation.

Nigeria customs grounds bank’s aircraft

In related news, Legit.ng reported that the NCS had grounded a private jet belonging to a prominent Nigerian bank.

The move signals the commencement of a clampdown on private jet owners in Nigeria who may have imported them without paying import duties.

It was reported that the private jet owners owe about N1.9 billion in import duties.

Proofreading by James Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng