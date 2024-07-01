The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has grounded a private jet belonging to a prominent Nigeria bank

The move signals the commencement of a clampdown on private jet owners in Nigeria who may have imported them without paying import duties

It was reported that the owners of the private jet owe about N1.9 billion in import duties

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigeria Customs has grounded a US-registered Gulfstream G650ER jet belonging to a prominent Nigerian bank.

The move demonstrates the commencement of clampdowns on private jet owners over unpaid import duties that amount to billions of naira.

Nigeria Customs impounds private jet of a Nigerian bank Credit: aviation-images.com / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Customs begins verification exercise on private jets

The development comes two weeks after Nigeria’s Customs began a one-month verification exercise for private jet owners in Nigeria. The exercise started on June 19, 2024, and will end on July 19, 2024.

Nigeria Customs stated via a public notice that the exercise aims to identify private jet owners who illegally imported their aircraft into Nigeria without paying import duties.

According to reports, Customs recovered about N2 billion in Nigerian treasury when it carried out a similar exercise in 2019.

80 private jet owners were summoned to Abuja

About 80 private jet owners in Nigeria are expected to present their import documents and aircraft certificates of registration to the Customs in Abuja during the exercise.

Punch reports that the grounding of private jets will begin one month after the verification exercise.

Findings show that operators have begun moves to export and commercialize their aircraft, prompting the Customs to start the clampdown.

NCAA cancels scheduled flight

Customs disclosed recently that some private jet owners of foreign-registered jets were temporarily flying their aircraft out of the country to evade the exercise.

The grounded Gulfstream jet belonging to a tier-1 bank reportedly owes about N1.9 billion.

Sources say Customs has written to the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority to cancel the flight clearance for the aircraft.

