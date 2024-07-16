How to Use the Moniepoint USSD Code to Transfer Money in Nigeria

Banks such as Moniepoint MFB have made banking more seamless and accessible for users nationwide by introducing the USSD codes. Whether you have access to the internet or can't access your mobile app, you can always perform your financial operations with just a few taps.

From making smooth transfers to buying airtime/data and checking your balance to blocking/unblocking your account, the USSD code enables you to bank anywhere, anytime.

In this article, we'll explore how to use the Moniepoint USSD code *5573# to transfer money in Nigeria.

Is it Safe to Transfer money using the Moniepoint USDD Code?

You can safely transfer money to your family, friends, or vendors using the Moniepoint USSD code *5573#.

Are you skeptical of dialing some numbers on your phone to access your delicate bank operations? Here are some tips to consider when using a USSD code for your transactions;

Ensure that your PIN is safe and avoid sharing it with others.

Ensure to use your registered phone number to carry out USSD transactions.

Ensure that you confirm the recipient details when using the USSD code to avoid wrong transactions.

When used appropriately, the Moniepoint USSD code is a safe and secure way to transfer funds, top-up airtime/data, check your account balance, and block/unblock your account.

Why you should Use Moniepoint's USSD Code

There are many benefits to using Moniepoint's USSD code *5573#. Some of them include;

Convenience: Nothing should stand between you and a successful transaction. Moniepoint's USSD code allows you to perform your desired financial operation without a smart device or internet connection.

Security: Using your verified phone number and PIN, you can perform safe transactions with Moniepoint's USSD code. You can also block your account if you lose your debit card or suspect fraudulent activities on your account.

Reliability: You can rest assured that you can access our reliable services continuously using the USSD code.

Instant Processing: You can use Moniepoint's USSD code to transact and instantly get your funds reflected.

Speed: No need to wait around longer than necessary when transacting. By dialing the Moniepoint USSD code, you can quickly transfer, pay bills, and reach customer support in minutes.

Cost-Effective: You do not have to worry about the cost of data when making transactions. Simply dial *5573# to perform operations without the internet.

How to Transfer using Moniepoint's USSD code *5573#

To make easy transactions using Moniepoint USSD code, follow the steps below:

Dial the USSD code *5573# with your registered phone number.

Choose the Transfer option from the menu options displayed on your screen.

Input the amount you wish to transfer and the destination bank. If you do not find the destination bank on the list of banks, you can search by typing the first three letters of the bank or scrolling through the displayed list.

If you have only one account associated with the phone number, you can then confirm the transaction details: amount, bank name, account name, and account number.

If you have more than one account associated with the phone number, you then select the account number to debit from a list of accounts.

Go ahead and enter your PIN for the domain to which the account belongs.

Once you are done, you'll receive a text message confirming your successful transfer.

Conclusion

Thanks to digital innovations, banks like Moniepoint MFB can continually create easy means such as the USSD code *5573# for users to perform seamless financial operations.

Source: Legit.ng