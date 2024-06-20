Canada Launches New Program That Helps Nigerians, Others Secures Permanent Residency on Arrival
- Canada is set to begin a new caregiver pilot programs to provide permanent residence to home care workers upon their arrival
- The new program for caregivers replacing the home child care provider pilot and the home support worker pilot
- Canada aims to admit over 15,000 caregivers as permanent residents under its 2024–2026 immigration levels plan
Canada has announced new caregiver pilot programs aimed at providing permanent residence (PR) to home care workers upon their arrival in the country.
The move comes as the Home Child Care Provider Pilot and the Home Support Worker Pilot are set to close later this month.
Requirements to qualify for the new program
Report says that the new pilot programs, announced by Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, will allow caregivers to work for organizations that provide temporary or part-time care for semi-independent individuals or those recovering from an injury or illness.
This initiative aims to make it easier for caregivers to find employment with reliable employers and gain immediate access to permanent resident status upon arrival in Canada.
To be eligible for these new pilot programs, Canada government said candidates must meet certain criteria, including attaining a minimum level 4 based on the Canadian Language Benchmarks (CLB), holding the equivalent of a Canadian high school diploma, having recent and relevant work experience, and receiving an offer for a full-time home care job.
Canada care giver programme
Report from the government website shows that canada aims to admit over 15,000 caregivers as permanent residents as part of its 2024–2026 immigration levels plan.
Since the introduction of the Home Child Care Provider Pilot and the Home Support Worker Pilot in 2019, almost 5,700 caregivers and their families have obtained permanent resident status as of April 30, 2024.
Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship recently spoke on the critical role caregivers play in supporting Canadian families and stated that these new pilot programs aim to improve support for caregivers and provide families with the quality care they deserve.
He noted:
"The new PR-on-arrival pilot programs signify a significant advancement in Canada's efforts to meet the changing home care needs of its diverse population."
More information, including full eligibility criteria and application details, will be available after the full launch of the pilots.
