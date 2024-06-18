Nigerian healthcare workers have several opportunities to relocate via different schemes

The US, the United Kingdom, and Australia are among the top countries offering flexible visa options for Nigeria healthcare workers

Those countries offer juicy salaries and flexible work conditions for immigrants in their countries

Legit.ng's Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

The demand for care workers has surged globally, making several countries receptive to foreign professionals, including Nigerians.

The opportunities allow Nigerian healthcare workers to pursue careers abroad, contributing to systems in need while boosting their professional growth and economic stability.

President Joe Biden of the US, the UK Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, and Justin Trudeau of Canada

The top countries with flexible visa options

United Kingdom’s Health and Care Worker Visa

The UK’s Health and Care Worker Visa allows career care workers to work in the country's healthcare sector.

To be eligible, intending workers need to have empathy and show sensitivity. Ability to work well with others is a high requisite.

Applicants must enrol in a Level 1 Certificate in Health and Social Care, Level 2 Diploma in Care or T Level in Health.

Nigerians wishing to enrol need GSCSE or WAEC with passes in English and maths.

Also, applicants must undertake an adult care worker intermediate apprenticeship or adult care advanced apprenticeship.

Other requirements include experience in working with organisations supporting vulnerable people.

Estimated salary ranges from 14,000 pounds to 25,000 pounds annually.

Germany

The country’s Immigration Act supports the German immigration policy.

The country recently streamlined its immigration process for skilled workers in the healthcare sector.

Reports say prospective applicants need a three-year programme that includes practical experience at a healthcare facility and theoretical education at a trade school.

Applicants will need a university education and practical training to qualify.

The healthcare sector in Germany attracts a monthly salary of 1,800 to 2,500 euros.

Estimated salary: €1,800 to €2,500 per month.

Canada

The Canadian government has the Home Child Care Provider and Home Support Worker Pilot.

The pilot programmes allow care workers to go to Canada to obtain permanent residency.

To be eligible, candidates must have a job offer from a reputable company in Canada, a one-year post-secondary education, and proficiency in English or French.

Candidates can apply for a work permit alongside a permanent residence application, obtain a work permit to work as a caregiver and gain at least 12 months of experience.

The estimated annual salary for care workers in Canada ranges from 30,000 to N50,000 Canadian dollars.

Australia

Australia has the Temporary Skill Shortage (TSS) Visa scheme that addresses labour shortages in the healthcare sector with the potential to apply for permanent residency.

Applicants must be on the skilled occupation list and obtain a job in the country before applying for a visa.

Estimated salary ranges from 50,000 to 70,000 Australian dollars per annum.

Ireland

The country operates the Critical Skills Employment Permit scheme, which is designed to attract skilled workers to occupations with labour shortages, including the healthcare system.

Applicants must secure a job from an Irish firm in an eligible occupation and apply for a work permit online through the Employment Permits Online System (EPOS).

Employers offer between 38,000 to 64 000 pounds annually for care professionals

United States of America

The country’s Employment-Bbased Immigration (EB-3) scheme offers immigrants visas to work in the healthcare sector.

Applicants must have those willing to sponsor them and have a labour certification from the US Department of Labour, showing no US worker is available for the position.

Applicants can have a quick green card, live and work permanently in the country and bring over dependents, including children under 21.

Expert cautions Nigerian immigrants

Henry Uche, a travel agency operator, said Nigerians wishing to immigrate must not do so at the expense of other things, such as selling lands and valuables before relocating.

“The grass is always greener on the other side of the fence. Hence, you see Nigerians selling off property and other valuables to move.

“Experiences have shown that the work conditions in some of these countries are tough, making many to live in regret,” he said.

Canada changes post-graduate work programme for Nigerians

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Canadian government is considering changing the Post-Graduate Work Permit Programme (PGWP) to allow access to the PGWP and align it with labour needs.

The government previously hinted at this in an announcement regarding international education sector reforms and disclosed it in a document shared with provinces and educational institutions.

A document from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) disclosed that the consultations aim to align the programme’s eligibility with labour market needs while reducing the overall volume of PGWP holders and increasing the likelihood that international students will have labour market outcomes that align with their education and training.

