Owners and operators of airlines that fly within the national restricted areas will now face legal action from the NCAA

The authority gave this instruction to airlines after receiving a letter from the national security adviser's office

The officials warned that the aircraft invasion might have detrimental effects on airlines found wanting

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has over 3-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has threatened legal action against airline owners and operators that fly into nationally restricted regions.

NCAA has warned that aircraft invasion might have serious repercussions. Photo Credit: Daniel Garrido, Catherine Falls Commercial

Source: Getty Images

The authority said that it had received a letter from the national security adviser's office reporting the sighting of an unidentified aircraft flying over the presidential villa.

The letter was addressed to operators and owners and was titled "Warning to All Operators Against Flying Into Restricted and Prohibited Areas."

It stated,

“The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority wishes to refer to Part 8.8.1.21 of Nig.CARs which states that ‘No person must operate an aircraft in a prohibited area or in a restricted area, the particulars of which have been duly published, except in accordance to the condition of the restriction or by permission of the State over whose territory the areas are established.”

According to the letter, the authorities may censure, persecute, or do both in response to such infractions.

The authorities added that the aircraft invasion might have serious repercussions, according to a BusinessDay report.

In order to prevent flying into restricted or forbidden zones, the authority in the letter advised all aircraft owners and operators to advise their crew to receive complete meteorological information prior to the trip and to rigorously follow air traffic control instructions.

Source: Legit.ng