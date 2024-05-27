Festus Keyamo has announced the resumption of cargo flight operations between Nigeria and Saudi Arabia

He said an agreement has been reached for the cargo operation after so many years of no activities

Nigeria and Saudi Arabia enjoy a strong bilateral relationship, and the latest development is expected to strengthen the ties

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Legit.ng. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Festus Keyamo, the minister of aviation and aerospace development, has announced the resumption of cargo flight operations with Saudi Arabia.

He made the announcement at the ministerial press briefing in Abuja on Monday, May 27, 2024, as President Bola Tinubu marks his first year anniversary in office.

Cargo flight from Nigeria to Saudi Arabia to resume Photo credit: Leon Neal

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria, Saudi Arabia reaches agreement

In his address, Keyamo said the agreement to resume cargo operations between the two countries was reached at the Future Aviation Forum (FAF) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

His words:

"I have good news for you from Saudi Arabia. I met my counterpart in Saudi Arabia and we have agreed to resume cargo flights.”

The Cable reports that Keyamo did not mention the specific date for the resumption of cargo flight services

The minister added:

“We have agreed that we are going to resume cargo flights between Nigeria and Saudi Arabia. This has been suspended for long, but now cargo flights are back.”

Emirate to resume service

The development is good news for the Nigerian economy, especially Nigeria's aviation and aerospace sectors.

Just recently, Emirate Airlines announced operational resumption on October 1, 2024, two years after suspending operations.

Announcing the resumption, Keyamo wrote on its X official handle.

“Now, the big announcement we have all been waiting for has been officially made by Emirates Airlines: Emirates returns to Nigeria from 1 October.”

Canada invites skilled Nigerians

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Canadian province is looking for skilled workers from all over the world, including Nigeria, to fill open positions.

Those who meet the criteria will have an easier time obtaining a visa at the Canadian embassy in Nigeria.

Reports show that 42,500 workers in the province's workforce are set to retire in 2023.

Source: Legit.ng