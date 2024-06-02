MTN Group has made remarkable achievements as it is named the most admired African brand of 2024

The telecom service provider is recognised for its contributions to the growth of education, health, sports, and more.

MTN Foundation has committed N28.2 billion in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) across Nigeria’s communities

MTN Group has been named the most admired African brand in the newly released Brand Africa 100: Best Brands report for 2024.

This recognition marks the tenth consecutive year that MTN has held this position.

Glo, Airtel missing as MTN is named 1st for ‘Doing Good for Society and Environment’ in Africa

The report highlights MTN's commitment to "doing good for society, people, and environment" through its environmental, social, and governance efforts.

MTN's work in various sectors, including education, health, sports, and more, has significantly contributed to the growth of these industries.

In Nigeria, the MTN Foundation invested N2.5 billion in 2023 across several Corporate Social Investment projects, impacting over 58,000 individuals, 15,000 small businesses, and 65 schools.

Over the past 20 years, the MTN Foundation has committed N28.2 billion in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) across Nigeria’s communities.

In sports, MTN has demonstrated its dedication to supporting development, from sponsoring the Super Eagles at AFCON 2023 to investing in grassroots athletics programs like the MTN CHAMPS tournament.

Additionally, MTN Nigeria recently became the first technology company in Africa to receive the Economic Dividends for Gender Equality (EDGE) MOVE certification.

MTN Group President and CEO, Ralph Mupita, expressed appreciation for the recognition, stating:

"MTN is committed to meeting our customers' current and future needs, leveraging digital capabilities for a more sustainable future, and fostering strong partnerships to drive meaningful change. These awards inspire us to keep focused."

The report also noted that while international brands like Nike, Adidas, Samsung, Coca-Cola, and Apple have retained their positions as the top five admired brands for the fifth consecutive year, MTN has solidly maintained its position as one of the most admired African brands for ten consecutive years.

MTN announces 2024 scholarship opportunities for students

In related news, Legit.ng reported that the MTN Nigeria Foundation announced scholarship opportunities for Nigerian students to support education and empower the next generation of leaders.

The scholarships are in three categories: MTN Science and Technology Scholarship (MTN STS), MTN Scholarship for Blind Students (MTN SBS), and Top 10 UTME Scholarship.

In a statement published on its official website, MTN said the scholarship Program aims to recognise and reward high-performing students in Nigerian public tertiary institutions.

