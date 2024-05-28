The list of Africa's Best Brands has been determined by Brand Africa's most recent Africa 100 study

The list includes MTN, Dangote, Trade King, DStv and Ethiopian airline topping the chart

South Africa, Nigeria, China, Kenya, and the United States are the top five nations that are thought to enhance Africa

A new research conducted by Brand Africa in its latest Africa 100 has revealed the list of Africa's Best Brands research and rankings.

According to the report, even though 64% of Africans said they have faith in the continent, they still show loyalty to brands that are based outside of it.

The top five countries that are seen to improve Africa are South Africa, Nigeria, the United States, China, and Kenya.

Most admired brands

The results showed that the top five most admired African brands are still South African telecommunications group, MTN, Nigerian conglomerate, Dangote, Zambian consumer group, Trade Kings, Nigerian telecommunications group, Glo, South African payTV, DStv, and Ethiopian Airlines.

It also stated that six nations accounted for 14% of the African component of the ranking: South Africa and Nigeria received five points each, Ethiopia, Zambia, Zimbabwe, and Tanzania received one point each.

According to the research, Asia increased its stake by 23.5% to take up 21% of the African market, while Europe maintained its 37% share of the Top 100. North America saw a fall in its proportion, from 12.5% to 28%.

Most admired companies

Nike, Adidas, Samsung, Coca-Cola, and Apple are the top five most admired companies in Africa, and they have all held their ranks for the past five years, according to the report.

The report noted:

“In an interesting insight, affirming how entrenched non-African brands are in Africa, many such as Coca-Cola, Pepsi, Samsung, Lacoste, Total (Energies) and Guinness are mistakenly recalled among the most admired ‘African’ brands when the question is asked, ‘What African brands do you admire?”

The most admired non-governmental organizations are UNICEF (formerly known as the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund) and the UN, while the most admired non-African organization is Coca-Cola, and the most admired African brand is MTN.

Thebe Ikalafeng, founder and chairman of Brand Africa:

“While the share of African brands remains a disappointing 14%, with Africans overwhelmingly believing that mostly Africa will contribute to a better Africa, as nations continue to create an enabling environment for African entrepreneurs and the AfcFTA opportunity is realized, it’s just a matter of time, but ultimately the share of African brands will increase."

