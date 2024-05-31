Financial Derivatives CEO Bismarck Rewane said Ghana's economy is currently outperforming Nigeria's

He said that Nigeria's economy has also fallen from the 32nd-largest economy in the world to the 42nd

Rewane attributed President Bola Tinubu's significant policy reforms that took effect in 2023 to the dire economic prognosis

Bismarck Rewane, chief executive officer of Financial Derivatives, says Ghana is doing better economically than Nigeria.

Rewane spoke on Wednesday on Channels TV while analysing President Bola Tinubu's first year in office.

The economist said Nigeria has fallen from the 32nd largest economy in the world to the 42nd.

He added that the country has fallen from first to fourth place in terms of wealth management and accumulation in Africa.

Rewane said that Nigeria's ranking among African countries has declined.

“Last year, our GDP growth was 2.98 percent, South Africa was 1.93 percent, Kenya 4 percent, and Ghana 3.8 percent. Inflation was 33 percent for us, five percent for South Africa, five percent for Kenya, and 25 percent for Ghana.

“In the past, we were always richer than Ghana, now we are here. External reserves and GDP figures speak for themselves. Our GDP per capita is $1,111, while South Africa’s is $6,700, Kenya’s is $2,000, and Ghana’s is $2,200. External reserves as a percentage of GDP illustrate a tough picture.

Rewane blamed the gloomy economic outlook on the major policy changes that President Bola Tinubu unfurled in 2023.

The economist said the time lag between the announcements and their effects was a drag on outcomes, leading to social unrest.

He said that the wrong sequencing of reforms is taking its toll on the country's output.

Rewane noted that Nigeria needs new borrowing to refinance existing obligations and policy changes, leading to positive and faster growth from 2025 to 2026.

Rewane said the situation is tough but added that there is always light at the end of dark tunnels.

