The Citizens Watch Africa (CWA), a civil society group, has commended Dr. Aminu Maida, the Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer (EVC/CEO) of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), for his efforts in revamping the telecommunications sector.

The group said the sage's leadership has been transformational to the telecommunication space, leading to a surge in investor interests.

Dr Maida's measures and approaches have significantly overhauled the commission operations

Source: Twitter

At a press conference on Tuesday, April 16, CWA stated its approval of Maida's leadership, highlighting the positive impact of his reforms on stakeholder confidence and investment within the sector.

Hon. Pastor Dave Ogbole, convener of the group, commended Maida's focus on transparency and accountability, which has demonstrably improved the NCC's governance processes.

He said:

“This leadership ensures a level playing field for all players in the sector.”

Ogbole pointed to a rise in active voice and internet subscriptions alongside a decrease in teledensity as evidence of this progress.

“The NCC's new drive has led to a steady increase in active voice and internet subscriptions, including a drop in teledensity,” Ogbole said

Maida's exemplary leadership results

While acknowledging a marginal increase in subscriptions, the CWA noted a positive shift as teledensity dipped from 115.63% to 102.30% in September 2023.

The statement read:

"It is instructive to state that the nation's teledensity dropped from 115.63% to 102.30% in September. Broadband stats dropped from 45.47% to 40.85% in the same month. The active voice subscription statistics witnessed a marginal growth from 220,715,961 to 221,769,883 as of September 2023. In addition, Internet subscriptions also enjoyed a marginal increase, from 159,034,717 in August 2023 to 160,171,125 in September 2023"

CWA attributed these improvements to Maida's leadership and his “laudable policies to re-position the telecoms industry for optimal productivity.”

The group specifically praised Maida's “dexterity and passion” in driving the sector forward.

Looking ahead, the CWA encouraged Maida to maintain his exceptional leadership, emphasising its importance for achieving sustainable national growth and development.

Source: Legit.ng