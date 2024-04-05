The general salary threshold for those migrating to the UK has now been increased to favour migrants

This means that skilled worker visa will be entitled to a salary increase from £26,200 to £38,700, a 48% increase

According to the UK government, this will ensure the UK's immigration system focuses on recruiting high-skilled workers

The UK government has raised the general wage criteria for individuals entering the UK on a skilled worker visa from £26,200 to £38,700.

James Cleverly, secretary of state for the Home Department, claimed that the minimum wage rose by 48% to reduce immigration and prioritise the needs of British workers.

Move to reduce cheap labour

The current changes are expected to reduce migration and stop firms seeking to hire cheap labour from abroad from undercutting British workers.

According to a statement posted on its website on Thursday, UK companies must now pay substantially more for foreign employees entering the country on a skilled worker visa.

It stated that in addition to keeping its promise to reduce net migration, the government would crack down on the cost of hiring foreign labour.

According to the UK government, this hike will make sure that the country's immigration policy is focused on attracting highly skilled individuals, which will boost the country's economy while lowering total immigration levels.

Employers cannot underpay

Vanguard reported that as a result of the new policy, employers are no longer permitted to underpay immigrants for jobs that are in shortage since the government has made it plain that no industry should be entirely dependent on immigration.

Only roles that are both competent and in high demand—as well as those that make sense to include in light of industry initiatives to develop local labour—will be added to the list.

According to the new policy, being on the list cannot be used as an excuse to lower wages and hinder hiring British labour as it prioritises hiring, upskilling, and training domestic workers.

It also coincides with the government's £2.5 billion 'Back to Work' plan, one of the most significant employment interventions in a generation, as it moves decisively to assist British citizens in finding employment

This is expected to assist in removing obstacles to employment.

Cleverly said,

“It’s time to turn off the taps and end the flow of cheap workers from abroad. Mass migration is unsustainable, and it’s simply not fair. It undercuts the wages of hard-working people just trying to make ends meet.

“We are refocusing our immigration system to prioritise the brightest and best with the skills our economy needs while reducing overall numbers.

“I promised the British people an immigration system that serves their interests and to bring numbers down – these tough measures deliver on that commitment. Employers must also play their part and put British workers first.”

UK implements strict rule

