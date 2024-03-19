Nigeria's domestic carrier, Dana Air, has said it is bringing a variety of extra benefits to its loyal customers

The airline resumed its Early Bird initiative in response to the increasing difficulties encountered by local air travellers

It underscored the company's unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional and reliable experiences for its customers

Dana Air has restated its dedication to offering Nigerians cost-effective and convenient travel choices by reintroducing its 'Early Bird' program.

Legit.ng recently reported that the airline introduced the Dana Miles Club initiative, an array of additional rewards for its frequent flyer club members.

According to a statement from Mr Kingsley Ezenwa, Dana Air's Head of Corporate Communications, this fare initiative is a response to the increasing difficulties encountered by local air travellers.

The statement cites Mr. Ememobong Ettete, Dana Air's Chief Operating Officer (COO), who emphasizes the airline's proactive approach to ensuring that air travel remains the most intelligent mode of transportation.

Mr Ettete highlights that the 'Early Bird' initiative aims to incentivize passengers to plan ahead and make their bookings through the airline's website to access exclusive discounts and a hassle-free booking process.

He said:

“We understand the financial constraints faced by our valued passengers and at Dana Air, we understand the importance of providing our passengers with affordable travel options without compromising on quality or service."

Ettete emphasized that introducing the Early Bird fare initiative underscores the airline's dedication to providing inventive solutions tailored to the varied requirements of Nigerian travellers.

He added that the initiative enables customers to travel intelligently without straining their finances while enjoying unparalleled value and convenience.

The airline has a history of providing discounted fares to its loyal customers, as evidenced by the memorable 15th-anniversary celebrations, where passengers were treated to complimentary and reduced ticket prices.

