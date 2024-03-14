Aig-Imoukhuede has emerged as the chairman of Access Holdings Plc to replace Abubakar Jimoh

The Holdco also announced that Abubakar Jimoh will remain as an independent non-executive director

This came after Herbert Wigwe, the group chief executive officer of Access Holdings, was reported dead after a helicopter crash

Access Holdings Plc has appointed Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede to the bank as its non-executive chairman.

Aig-Imoukhuede returns to Access Holdings as Chairman after 10 years. Photo Credit: Access Holdings, Wikipedia

Aig-Imoukhuede and Herbert Wigwe bought Access Bank in 2002 and turned it into Nigeria's largest lender based on market value.

Aig-Imoukhuede replaces Abubakar Jimoh

The appointment marks the return of the Holdco chairman after ten years when he replaced Abubakar Jimoh, the former chairman who remains on the board as an independent non-executive director.

It stated in a disclosure of the NGX:

“Access Holdings Plc is pleased to announce the return of Mr. Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, CFR, as its Non-Executive Chairman. Mr. Aig-Imoukhuede, CFR, replaces Mr. Abubakar Jimoh, the erstwhile Chairman of the HoldCo who remains on the Board as an Independent Non-Executive Director.

“This visionary and accomplished leader is bringing an outstanding record of accomplishments, a wealth of expertise and leadership to guide the Group into a new era of success.”

The development came in response to the untimely passing of the immediate past Group Executive Officer of Access Holdings, Herbert Wigwe.

Herbert Wigwe, the group chief executive officer of Access Holdings, was reported to have been involved in a helicopter crash while in the United States.

According to multiple reports, the incident occurred in California near the Nevada border, where Wigwe was accompanied by his wife and son.

Appointment followed consultation

According to the company, this followed extensive consultation with key stakeholders as the Holdco board unanimously decided to invite Aig-Imoukhuede to the helm of governance.

” I am thrilled to be back in active service to the Access Group ecosystem. I am confident that working with our directors, our exceptional team of executives and our best-in-class banking and finance professionals, we will deliver outstanding value to our esteemed stakeholders. I am determined that our shared vision will be realised, which Dr Wigwe gave everything for.”

